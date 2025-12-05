GOLD/FOREX
Global Village transforms into a winter wonderland for the Festive Season

Global Village glows with festive lights, fireworks and family winter fun from Dec 10–28

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Global Village, the region’s leading multicultural family destination for entertainment, shopping, dining, and attractions, is set to welcome guests for an enchanting festive season celebration, starting from 10 December until 28 December.
The Festive Tree Lighting Ceremony on 10 December will feature fireworks and a spectacular drone show at 7 PM.
Santa and his multicultural Elves return to Celebration Walk with magical activations and photo opportunities.
Beautiful red and green lighting adorns Global Village’s iconic gates and Dragon Lake, creating a joyful festive backdrop.
Guests can admire the 21-metre Festive Tree surrounded by multicultural elves, themed ornaments and a snowy setting.
Winter school holidays welcome dedicated festive entertainment, from polar bear displays to lively elf shows.
Global Village promises ‘A Wonder-filled Festive Season,’ inviting families to enjoy culture, joy and unforgettable experiences.
