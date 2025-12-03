Visitors explore innovative policing solutions at popular Dubai destination
Dubai: Dubai Police has unveiled its new interactive platform at Global Village, offering visitors a chance to explore the force’s wide range of services while promoting security awareness and community safety.
The platform features a host of smart services and initiatives, including including smart vehicle impoundment , neighbourhood policing, inquiry and follow-up services, smart home security, reporting of lost items, combating cybercrimes, circulars and travel ban services, child protection and support, women’s protection and support, the 901 call center, the 04 platform, and other innovative services.
Major General Hareb Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Security Affairs, said the initiative reflects Dubai Police’s ongoing commitment to engaging with the community at major events across the emirate. “Our presence here strengthens direct communication with citizens, residents, tourists, and visitors, allowing us to hear their feedback and expectations, which helps us maintain a safe and sustainable environment,” he said.
Major General Al Shamsi added that participation in such public destinations is part of a strategic plan to raise security awareness and highlight services that make it easier for the public to access police support using the latest digital and smart technologies.
The platform will operate for a month, with plans for permanent participation in future seasons. Visitors can explore the platform near the Global Village theatre daily from 4pm to midnight.
