Dubai boosts beach safety with new patrols and smart marine projects

New eco-smart boat and public volunteering drive highlight Dubai’s maritime vision
Dubai: Dubai’s coastline is set to become even safer following a series of new initiatives launched during an inspection of the Ports Police Station by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.
Among the key announcements was the introduction of dedicated beach patrols to ensure faster response times and enhance safety for beachgoers across the city’s shores. In a move aimed at engaging the younger generation, Dubai Police also revealed plans to offer school students summer training programmes on marine equipment, giving them hands-on experience with lifeguarding and rescue operations.
Lieutenant General Al Marri called on community members to actively contribute to securing Dubai’s maritime sector, particularly during major public events. Through official volunteering channels, residents will be trained in marine rescue techniques and emergency response, strengthening cooperation between the police and the public while reinforcing Dubai’s reputation for safety and preparedness.
During his tour, Lieutenant General Al Marri reviewed the Ports Police Station’s fleet of boats and jet skis, assessing their operational readiness for emergencies and rescue missions. He was briefed on the station’s achievements over the past year, which included securing more than 100 maritime events and championships across 12 sea zones and seven land jurisdictions — underscoring the scale of efforts dedicated to maintaining safety along Dubai’s extensive coastline.
Beyond security duties, the Ports Police Station has built a reputation in sports, with its officers winning medals in local and international competitions. Lieutenant General Al Marri commended their success, describing it as a reflection of Dubai Police’s professionalism and the advanced skills of its personnel.
Dubai Police also unveiled plans for the Haddad project — an eco-friendly, self-driving smart police boat equipped with remote-control features, advanced monitoring systems, and visual analysis technology. The innovation supports Dubai’s sustainability goals by reducing carbon emissions and improving patrol efficiency, aligning with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.
Lieutenant General Al Marri praised the Ports Police Station for its pivotal role in protecting the city’s maritime sector and serving residents and visitors alike. He urged officers to continue working together with dedication, noting that Dubai’s leadership remains fully committed to ensuring the highest levels of safety, making Dubai one of the world’s safest and most advanced coastal cities.
