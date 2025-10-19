GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Dubai boosts beach safety with new patrols and smart marine projects

New eco-smart boat and public volunteering drive highlight Dubai’s maritime vision

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai Police also unveiled plans for the Haddad project — an eco-friendly, self-driving smart police boat equipped with remote-control features, advanced monitoring systems, and visual analysis technology.
Dubai Police also unveiled plans for the Haddad project — an eco-friendly, self-driving smart police boat equipped with remote-control features, advanced monitoring systems, and visual analysis technology.
@DubaiPoliceHQ/X

Dubai: Dubai’s coastline is set to become even safer following a series of new initiatives launched during an inspection of the Ports Police Station by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Among the key announcements was the introduction of dedicated beach patrols to ensure faster response times and enhance safety for beachgoers across the city’s shores. In a move aimed at engaging the younger generation, Dubai Police also revealed plans to offer school students summer training programmes on marine equipment, giving them hands-on experience with lifeguarding and rescue operations.

Lieutenant General Al Marri called on community members to actively contribute to securing Dubai’s maritime sector, particularly during major public events. Through official volunteering channels, residents will be trained in marine rescue techniques and emergency response, strengthening cooperation between the police and the public while reinforcing Dubai’s reputation for safety and preparedness.

Comprehensive maritime readiness

During his tour, Lieutenant General Al Marri reviewed the Ports Police Station’s fleet of boats and jet skis, assessing their operational readiness for emergencies and rescue missions. He was briefed on the station’s achievements over the past year, which included securing more than 100 maritime events and championships across 12 sea zones and seven land jurisdictions — underscoring the scale of efforts dedicated to maintaining safety along Dubai’s extensive coastline.

Sporting excellence and global recognition

Beyond security duties, the Ports Police Station has built a reputation in sports, with its officers winning medals in local and international competitions. Lieutenant General Al Marri commended their success, describing it as a reflection of Dubai Police’s professionalism and the advanced skills of its personnel.

Smart and sustainable innovations

Dubai Police also unveiled plans for the Haddad project — an eco-friendly, self-driving smart police boat equipped with remote-control features, advanced monitoring systems, and visual analysis technology. The innovation supports Dubai’s sustainability goals by reducing carbon emissions and improving patrol efficiency, aligning with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

A shared vision for a safer future

Lieutenant General Al Marri praised the Ports Police Station for its pivotal role in protecting the city’s maritime sector and serving residents and visitors alike. He urged officers to continue working together with dedication, noting that Dubai’s leadership remains fully committed to ensuring the highest levels of safety, making Dubai one of the world’s safest and most advanced coastal cities.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
Palm JumeirahDubai MarinaDubai Police

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The system reduces manual work in high-risk areas, enhances energy efficiency, and supports the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030 and Net Zero 2050 goals.

Dubai launches AI drone monitoring system for ports

2m read
Container vessel at Jebel Ali terminal

DP World opens Jebel Ali–Berbera route

2m read
An aerial view of the Jebel Ali Port DP world (JAFZA).

DP World expands electric fleet at Jebel Ali Port

1m read
The Palm Jumeirah SPS will be closed from 13 to 19 October 2025.

Palm Jumeirah Smart Police Station to close for a week

1m read