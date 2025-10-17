GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Police unveils 12 AI innovations at Gitex Global 2025

New smart systems, digital platforms, and robotic technology streamline public services

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
The latest solutions are designed to boost operational efficiency, enhance community safety, and make police services more accessible to the public.
Dubai: Dubai Police concluded its successful participation at Gitex Global 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, by unveiling 12 new innovations powered by artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

The latest solutions — including smart systems, digital platforms, interactive services, and intelligent robots — are designed to boost operational efficiency, enhance community safety, and make police services more accessible to the public.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Smarter efficiency

A highlight of the showcase was the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) system — a software technology that deploys programmed robots to perform repetitive digital tasks such as data entry, report generation, and transaction processing.

Operating 24/7, these bots replicate human interaction with digital systems, improving accuracy, speed, and productivity while reducing human error. The system allows police employees to focus on more strategic, high-value responsibilities.

Smart Police Stations (SPS): Policing without barriers

Dubai Police also highlighted its award-winning Smart Police Stations (SPS) — a pioneering model of digital transformation in policing.

The SPS allows the public to access over 40 key services at any time, without human intervention. Citizens can file reports, pay fines, request certificates, report minor accidents, or share feedback. The stations also offer dedicated services for people of determination.

eSports Tournament and UAE SWAT Challenge

Another attraction was the Dubai Police eSports Tournament, held several times a year to engage young gamers. The initiative raises awareness about cyberbullying, online fraud, and responsible gaming habits that support mental and social well-being.

Visitors also learned about the upcoming UAE SWAT Challenge, set for 7–11 February 2026, which will see elite tactical and rapid response teams from around the world compete in high-intensity scenarios to test operational readiness and share best practices.

Smart App and new website

The Dubai Police Smart App, available in seven languages, continues to be a vital digital tool for residents and visitors. It enables users to report accidents, access emergency SOS services, locate police stations, and request protection for women and children — all in just a few taps.

The newly redesigned Dubai Police website also made its debut, featuring an intuitive interface, secure payment options, and “Amina”, an AI-powered virtual assistant that guides users through online services.

Drone Box and eCrime Hub: The future of policing

One of the standout technologies at the event was the Drone Box System, which supports rapid response operations by dispatching drones to emergency sites and transmitting real-time data to the Command and Control Centre, reducing response times in both criminal and traffic cases.

The new eCrime Hub platform also drew attention, offering an interactive space to educate the public on cybersecurity and online safety. Available in Arabic and English, it provides tips, videos, and guides to help users avoid phishing scams, recognise fake links, and report cybercrimes easily.

Through these innovations, Dubai Police reaffirmed its global leadership in smart policing, combining technology, service excellence, and public engagement to create a safer and more connected community.

