Dubai Police unveils 12 AI innovations at Gitex Global 2025

Operating 24/7, these bots replicate human interaction with digital systems, improving accuracy, speed, and productivity while reducing human error. The system allows police employees to focus on more strategic, high-value responsibilities.

A highlight of the showcase was the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) system — a software technology that deploys programmed robots to perform repetitive digital tasks such as data entry, report generation, and transaction processing.

Visitors also learned about the upcoming UAE SWAT Challenge, set for 7–11 February 2026, which will see elite tactical and rapid response teams from around the world compete in high-intensity scenarios to test operational readiness and share best practices.

Another attraction was the Dubai Police eSports Tournament, held several times a year to engage young gamers. The initiative raises awareness about cyberbullying, online fraud, and responsible gaming habits that support mental and social well-being.

The SPS allows the public to access over 40 key services at any time, without human intervention. Citizens can file reports, pay fines, request certificates, report minor accidents, or share feedback. The stations also offer dedicated services for people of determination.

The Dubai Police Smart App, available in seven languages, continues to be a vital digital tool for residents and visitors. It enables users to report accidents, access emergency SOS services, locate police stations, and request protection for women and children — all in just a few taps.

The new eCrime Hub platform also drew attention, offering an interactive space to educate the public on cybersecurity and online safety. Available in Arabic and English, it provides tips, videos, and guides to help users avoid phishing scams, recognise fake links, and report cybercrimes easily.

One of the standout technologies at the event was the Drone Box System, which supports rapid response operations by dispatching drones to emergency sites and transmitting real-time data to the Command and Control Centre, reducing response times in both criminal and traffic cases.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.