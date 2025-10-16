GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Police deploys Robocop at Global Village

Smart patrol DPR 02 joins Dubai Police's tech arsenal

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
This machine is watching you
shamsaalr

Dubai Police’s self-driving robotic patrol DPR 02 officially started its first mission at Global Village as the popular destination opened for its 30th season yesterday. The patrol made its debut earlier this week at Gitex Global 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Powered by artificial intelligence, the robotic patrol moved around the avenues and open spaces of Global Village, providing real-time support to on-ground police operations. The smart patrol operates autonomously and stays connected to the operations room to ensure quick response and enhanced safety for visitors.

Equipped with 360-degree cameras and advanced sensors, the patrol is designed to move smoothly in both busy and open areas, helping to expand security coverage and ensure a safe experience for everyone.

The launch of DPR 02 reflects Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to integrate smart technologies into its daily operations, reinforcing its commitment to building a safer and smarter city.

