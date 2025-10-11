Dubai Police to showcase smart innovations at GITEX Global 2025

AI, drones, and smart systems to take centre stage at Dubai Police stand
Dubai: Dubai Police will take part in GITEX Global 2025, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13 to 17. The Force will showcase its latest innovations in information technology, artificial intelligence, smart services, and digital platforms aimed at strengthening communication with the community and improving access to services in line with government directives.
Major General Khalid Nasser Al Razouqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence, said Dubai Police’s participation highlights its commitment — under the direction of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police — to actively engage in leading global technology exhibitions.
“The goal is to present key police achievements that enhance safety and security, while promoting community happiness through advanced digital solutions and smart technologies,” he said.
Al Razouqi added that Dubai Police will unveil a range of cutting-edge innovations at GITEX, including the ‘Drone Box’ system, the Smart Police Station (SPS) model, motion fingerprinting, the AI-powered commentary system (AIX), the 04 platform, the Dubai Police smart app, the eCrimeHub platform, smart traffic violation systems, and robotic automation tools.
Visitors will also get to learn about the Dubai Police eSports Tournament and the UAE SWAT Challenge, among other interactive initiatives.
Al Razouqi invited the public and visitors to explore the Dubai Police stand and experience these technologies firsthand, describing it as an opportunity to see how Dubai Police continues to lead in adopting artificial intelligence and smart systems to enhance public safety and improve policing services.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox