Dubai Police invests in human capital to drive innovation

From AI to financial crime, Emirati officers lead global academic pursuits
Dubai: Brigadier Rashid Nasser Rashid, Director of the General Department of Human Resources at Dubai Police, said the force continues to prioritise investment in human capital as a driver of development and innovation. Acting under the directives of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and the supervision of Major General Dr Saleh Abdullah Murad, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs, the strategy focuses on equipping personnel with advanced training and global academic opportunities in strategic fields aligned with national ambitions.
As part of this effort, Captain Dr Eng. Salem Saqr Al Marri earned a PhD in Computer Vision from Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in 2025, becoming the first Emirati to achieve this milestone. He said the accomplishment reflects the strong institutional support that enables national talent to advance research and develop AI-powered security solutions.
Highlighting the breadth of disciplines supported, Lieutenant Al Yazia Abdulla Al Har Al Suwaidi, a 2024 graduate of the Police Candidates Programme who ranked second overall and first in conduct and attendance, is pursuing a master’s degree in Forensic Accounting at the University of Portsmouth, UK. Among the first to receive a scholarship in this field, her research examines the role of audit committees in detecting financial fraud and distinguishes forensic accountants from traditional auditors.
Her work aims to strengthen corporate governance, build early-warning mechanisms against fraud and raise public awareness of economic crime risks, reinforcing Dubai Police’s leadership in financial investigations.
