Dubai Police invests in human capital to drive innovation

Highlighting the breadth of disciplines supported, Lieutenant Al Yazia Abdulla Al Har Al Suwaidi, a 2024 graduate of the Police Candidates Programme who ranked second overall and first in conduct and attendance, is pursuing a master’s degree in Forensic Accounting at the University of Portsmouth, UK. Among the first to receive a scholarship in this field, her research examines the role of audit committees in detecting financial fraud and distinguishes forensic accountants from traditional auditors.