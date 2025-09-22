GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Dubai Police invests in human capital to drive innovation

From AI to financial crime, Emirati officers lead global academic pursuits

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Brigadier Rashid Nasser Rashid, Director of the General Department of Human Resources at Dubai Police
Brigadier Rashid Nasser Rashid, Director of the General Department of Human Resources at Dubai Police

Dubai: Brigadier Rashid Nasser Rashid, Director of the General Department of Human Resources at Dubai Police, said the force continues to prioritise investment in human capital as a driver of development and innovation. Acting under the directives of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and the supervision of Major General Dr Saleh Abdullah Murad, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs, the strategy focuses on equipping personnel with advanced training and global academic opportunities in strategic fields aligned with national ambitions.

Breakthrough in computer vision

As part of this effort, Captain Dr Eng. Salem Saqr Al Marri earned a PhD in Computer Vision from Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in 2025, becoming the first Emirati to achieve this milestone. He said the accomplishment reflects the strong institutional support that enables national talent to advance research and develop AI-powered security solutions.

Forensic accounting specialism

Highlighting the breadth of disciplines supported, Lieutenant Al Yazia Abdulla Al Har Al Suwaidi, a 2024 graduate of the Police Candidates Programme who ranked second overall and first in conduct and attendance, is pursuing a master’s degree in Forensic Accounting at the University of Portsmouth, UK. Among the first to receive a scholarship in this field, her research examines the role of audit committees in detecting financial fraud and distinguishes forensic accountants from traditional auditors.

Her work aims to strengthen corporate governance, build early-warning mechanisms against fraud and raise public awareness of economic crime risks, reinforcing Dubai Police’s leadership in financial investigations.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiDubai Police

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Fly your name to the Moon with NASA's Artemis II mission

Get your name on NASA's Artemis II Mission, here's how

2m read
Dubai Police launches the 11th Anti-Human trafficking specialist diploma

Dubai Police launches anti-human trafficking diploma

2m read
From Left: Mr Saeed Hareb, Secretary General Dubai Sports Council; Mr Nasser Nasser, Chief Marketing Officer Al Fardan Exchange; Mr Florent Malouda, French National Football Player; Mr Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President Dubai World Trade Centre.

Kabayan Basketball League Finals 2025 announced

2m read
A medic injured in Israeli strikes on Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 25, 2025.

Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza hospital kills 15

2m read