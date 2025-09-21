Crystal meth, heroin, hashish and tramadol recovered from suspects
Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested a gang of seven Asian nationals accused of promoting drugs in the emirate under instructions from a trafficker based outside the UAE. The suspects used multiple drop-off sites across the city to conceal their activities and avoid detection.
Brigadier Khaled bin Muiza, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, said the arrests followed extensive field surveillance and coordinated searches that tracked the suspects’ movements and communications.
The first suspect was caught in possession of crystal meth at his residence. Investigations revealed that he had received instructions from abroad to distribute drugs at two separate locations, each containing one kilogram of narcotics.
A carefully planned ambush then led to the arrest of six other members of the gang, including those who had hidden drugs at the two sites and those who came to collect them.
In total, officers seized 26 kilograms of narcotics and 27,913 tramadol tablets. The haul included crystal meth, hashish, heroin and marijuana. Brigadier bin Muiza said the gang was working with an international network to traffic and promote drugs in the UAE.
He stressed that the operation reflects Dubai Police’s advanced crime-fighting system, which combines artificial intelligence tools with highly trained officers.
“Dubai Police will strike with an iron fist at anyone who attempts to jeopardise public safety, and we will dismantle networks of traffickers even if they operate from abroad,” Brigadier bin Muiza said.
Dubai Police called on the public to report suspicious behaviour or messages by dialling 901 or using the Police Eye feature on the Dubai Police Smart App.
