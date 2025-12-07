The operation, conducted in coordination with Europol, Serbia’s Ministry of Interior and the Spanish National Police, targeted the “Vracarci” gang — also known as the “Witchcrafters” — which has been linked to years of violent clashes, assassinations, arson attacks and bombings across the Balkans.

Dubai Police, acting under the Ministry of Interior and in coordination with the Dubai Public Prosecution, moved swiftly to arrest the suspect in line with established international cooperation procedures. The arrest was described as a critical step that helped dismantle the gang’s command structure.

The breakthrough came after Serbian investigators identified Marko Đorđević, the head of the Vracarci subgroup of the Kavač gang, as the mastermind behind a murder committed in Belgrade on October 16, 2025. He had been wanted internationally under an Interpol Red Notice and was residing in Dubai.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.