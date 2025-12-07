GOLD/FOREX
Global ‘Haris’ operation: Dubai Police capture leader of deadly European crime ring

Dubai Police dismantle international crime gang in operation with Serbia and Spain

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Global ‘Haris’ operation: Dubai Police capture leader of deadly European crime ring
Dubai Police have played a pivotal role in taking down one of Europe’s most dangerous transnational criminal networks, following the arrest of the gang’s leader in the emirate as part of the international operation “Haris.”

The operation, conducted in coordination with Europol, Serbia’s Ministry of Interior and the Spanish National Police, targeted the “Vracarci” gang — also known as the “Witchcrafters” — which has been linked to years of violent clashes, assassinations, arson attacks and bombings across the Balkans.

Authorities say bloody turf wars between the rival Kavač and  Skaljari gangs have resulted in nearly 60 deaths in several countries since 2014.

Leader arrested in Dubai

The breakthrough came after Serbian investigators identified Marko Đorđević, the head of the Vracarci subgroup of the Kavač gang, as the mastermind behind a murder committed in Belgrade on October 16, 2025. He had been wanted internationally under an Interpol Red Notice and was residing in Dubai.

Dubai Police, acting under the Ministry of Interior and in coordination with the Dubai Public Prosecution, moved swiftly to arrest the suspect in line with established international cooperation procedures. The arrest was described as a critical step that helped dismantle the gang’s command structure.

Coordinated raids across three countries

In Serbia, authorities arrested 10 suspects, conducted 22 raids in Belgrade and other areas, and seized encrypted phones, luxury cars and watches, along with nearly €300,000 in cash.

In Spain, police detained  two suspects in Valencia and Barcelona as part of coordinated operations.

In Dubai, the gang leader Đorđević was arrested in close cooperation with Europol, Eurojust, and Serbian authorities, with evidence prepared to support ongoing judicial procedures.

International praise for Dubai Police

Europol, along with Serbian and Spanish officials, highlighted the crucial role played by Dubai Police in intelligence sharing, investigative support and operational execution. The force’s technical capability and professionalism were credited as key factors in the success of the joint mission.

Officials said the UAE continues to demonstrate its commitment to global security and to combating organized and transnational crime in line with its broader vision for regional and international stability.

Strong ties with Spanish authorities

Dubai Police noted that cooperation with Spanish law enforcement has grown significantly in recent years. Both sides exchanged information in 26 cases, leading to the arrest of 29 individuals wanted by Spain, and the successful extradition of four suspects, reinforcing an effective cross-border justice framework.

