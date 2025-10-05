Dubai police foil drug ring after intelligence tip, two arrested in villa raids
Dubai Police have foiled a major drug distribution operation, arresting two Asian nationals running a trafficking network from a residential villa, under the direction of a gang leader based abroad.
Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaiza, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, said the operation reflects the police’s “relentless efforts to track, intercept, and dismantle the plans of drug dealers and smugglers targeting young people.”
The operation began after intelligence revealed that a criminal group was promoting drugs from inside the villa. A specialised task force launched extensive investigations, combining surveillance and field monitoring to track the suspects’ movements and methods of evading law enforcement.
The first breakthrough came when one gang member was lured into a trap and arrested. He subsequently confessed, exposing his partner’s involvement. A second sting operation led to the accomplice being caught red-handed while packaging narcotics.
Police confiscated 40 kilograms of narcotics, including ketamine, crystal meth, marijuana, hashish oil, and other chemical substances and liquids. Interrogations revealed that the suspects were working under a gang leader operating from abroad, with the aim of trafficking and promoting drugs in the UAE.
Brig. bin Muwaiza highlighted that the operation demonstrates Dubai Police’s advanced crime-fighting system, combining artificial intelligence technologies with the expertise of highly trained officers. He stressed that Dubai Police will continue to target criminal networks, even when masterminds operate from overseas.
The police urged the public to assist in the fight against drugs by reporting any suspicious activities via the 901 call centre or through the “Police Eye” service on the Dubai Police Smart App.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox