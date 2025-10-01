Dubai Police launch Dh223,000 cybersecurity contest to find top ethical hackers

Capture the Flag” (CTF) contest will run throughout Cybersecurity Awareness Month
Dubai: Dubai Police are taking their fight against cybercrime to the next level this October with a new competition designed to uncover the brightest ethical hacking talent. With a prize pool of Dh223,000, the “Capture the Flag” (CTF) contest will run throughout Cybersecurity Awareness Month, bringing together students, professionals, and tech enthusiasts to test their skills.
The competition, announced by the Dubai Police cybercrime Department, is split into three categories. School students will compete for Dh40,000, university students for Dh78,000, and professionals for the largest share—Dh95,000. The top three winners will be decided across three stages, starting with online qualifiers from October 5 until the end of the month. The grand finale will take place in person at the Dubai Police Officers’ Club on October 25 and 26.
“The aim is to identify talented people in penetration testing who may one day contribute to national security efforts,” senior police pointed out .
The CTF is just one part of a wider awareness campaign led by Dubai Police this month. A series of events—including dialogue sessions, a cybersecurity forum for businesses, and workshops for students—will aim to spread digital safety knowledge across society. From school halls to corporate offices, the campaign will tailor its message for every group.
Adding to the initiative, Dubai Police have launched ecrimehub, a new website designed to help the public better understand cyber risks. The site offers easy-to-follow guides on electronic crimes, advice for victims of online fraud, and even an AI-powered assistant that answers cybersecurity-related questions.
One innovative feature allows users to upload images that the system can scan for signs of fraud. To keep things engaging, ecrimehub will also host weekly quizzes every Sunday and Monday. Those who get all answers right will enter a prize draw, with winners revealed at the end of the month.
The Dubai Police Protection Centre, "Hemyah " which normally runs programmes on issues such as drug awareness, bullying, and traffic safety, is turning its attention this month to cybersecurity. Through targeted school and university sessions, young people will learn how to protect themselves online and spot suspicious activity.
Police stressed that any reports of fraud or suspicious behaviour filed through the new platform are acted on immediately, with potential scams, phone numbers, or email addresses investigated and, where possible, shut down.
With threats in the digital world evolving every day, Dubai Police’s latest campaign shows their determination not only to stay one step ahead but also to empower the community to play an active role in protecting themselves.
The initiatives were announced during a press conference held at the Dubai Police Officers Club, attended by Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Expert Saeed bin Abid, Director of the Information Security Centre at Dubai Police; Major Engineer Khalil Al Hosani, Acting Deputy Director of the Cybercrime and Artificial Intelligence Crimes Department; Major Dr. Rashid Al Baloushi, Deputy Director of the International Centre for Protecting Victims of Online Exploitation; Captain Saeed Adel Al Suwaidi, Head of Cybercrime Prediction and Analysis; and First Lieutenant Saeed Al Wari from the Cybercrime Awareness Section, along with several other officers and members of the media.
Major Engineer Khalil Al Hosani, Acting Deputy Director of the Cybercrime and Artificial Intelligence Crimes Department told Gulf News that On the eCrimeHub website, technology meets public safety in an innovative way. The platform features a smart chatbot equipped with advanced image analysis tools, allowing anyone to upload a screenshot and instantly check whether it could be linked to online fraud.
Visitors can also access a rich library of 60 awareness videos designed to educate the public about the latest threats and scams. At the heart of the site is an artificial intelligence assistant with an impressive 98% conversation accuracy rate, capable of providing clear, detailed answers to any question related to cybercrime
Dubai Police explained that the month is an important chance to raise awareness about digital safety and the steps everyone can take to protect themselves
This year, Dubai Police campaigns are focusing on school and university students, tourists, and the wider community, helping people learn how to secure their personal data and avoid scams or hacking attempts. Officers stressed that awareness and education are the strongest defence against online risks.
Dubai Police also reaffirmed their commitment to protecting our community not only on the streets but also in the digital world through applying global best practices and creating innovative awareness programmes that give everyone the tools to face online threats with confidence.”
These efforts also support the UAE’s wider vision of building a safe and resilient digital society, while encouraging the responsible use of technology to ensure lasting security and wellbeing for all.
