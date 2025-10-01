Dubai Police launch Dh223,000 cybersecurity contest to find top ethical hackers

The competition, announced by the Dubai Police cybercrime Department, is split into three categories. School students will compete for Dh40,000, university students for Dh78,000, and professionals for the largest share—Dh95,000. The top three winners will be decided across three stages, starting with online qualifiers from October 5 until the end of the month. The grand finale will take place in person at the Dubai Police Officers’ Club on October 25 and 26.