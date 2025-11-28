The poem pays tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, whose leadership and vision paved the way for the formation of the Union. The orchestra will also perform works inspired by the Emirates’ musical heritage, blending tradition with contemporary orchestral arrangements.

The acclaimed Lebanese maestro Harout Fazlian will lead the all-women ensemble in a headline performance of Zayed and Rashid. The piece includes selected verses from “The People and the Leader”, a poem by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

The performance is organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in partnership with Expo City Dubai, and aims to celebrate the UAE’s heritage, founders, and cultural identity.

Dubai: As part of the National Month campaign and the 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, the Firdaus Women’s Orchestra will present a special musical evening on Tuesday, December 2, at the House of Arts in Expo City Dubai.

Al Suwaidi added that the partnership between Brand Dubai and Expo City Dubai has played a key role in celebrating important national occasions. Events held under the National Month umbrella, especially the Zayed and Rashid campaign, aim to deepen the community’s sense of belonging and highlight the gratitude owed to the founders who established the nation’s path to development and progress.

She said the performance reflects the UAE’s monumental achievements and the spirit of places such as Expo City Dubai, which embody the nation’s determination to transform ambition into reality.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai and manager of the National Month campaign, said the musical work, composed by national talent Mohammed Al Ahmad, stands as a tribute to the founding fathers and their lasting legacy.

The Firdaus Women’s Orchestra, known for its powerful performances during Expo 2020 Dubai, will reunite its musicians for this special occasion. Their return promises an evening steeped in national pride, artistic excellence, and cultural storytelling.

She noted that the performance aligns with the principles on which the UAE was founded and showcases Dubai’s link to authentic Emirati traditions.

Amina Taher, a member of the campaign’s organising committee, said the collaboration with the Firdaus Orchestra and the decision to stage the performance at the House of Arts reflects Dubai’s commitment to preserving cultural identity.

With its blend of orchestral music, Emirati heritage, and heartfelt tribute to the nation’s founders, the evening promises to be a memorable part of the UAE’s National Month celebrations—one that brings together community, culture, and creativity under one roof.

The centre draws inspiration from the heritage of the UAE and the wider Gulf region, serving as a platform for artists, performers, and storytellers.

The event will be hosted at the House of Arts, a multidisciplinary cultural space dedicated to nurturing the arts and elevating creative expression.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.