The all-women ensemble returns with a powerful musical salute to UAE’s founding leaders
Dubai: As part of the National Month campaign and the 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, the Firdaus Women’s Orchestra will present a special musical evening on Tuesday, December 2, at the House of Arts in Expo City Dubai.
The performance is organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in partnership with Expo City Dubai, and aims to celebrate the UAE’s heritage, founders, and cultural identity.
The acclaimed Lebanese maestro Harout Fazlian will lead the all-women ensemble in a headline performance of Zayed and Rashid. The piece includes selected verses from “The People and the Leader”, a poem by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.
The poem pays tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, whose leadership and vision paved the way for the formation of the Union. The orchestra will also perform works inspired by the Emirates’ musical heritage, blending tradition with contemporary orchestral arrangements.
Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai and manager of the National Month campaign, said the musical work, composed by national talent Mohammed Al Ahmad, stands as a tribute to the founding fathers and their lasting legacy.
She said the performance reflects the UAE’s monumental achievements and the spirit of places such as Expo City Dubai, which embody the nation’s determination to transform ambition into reality.
Al Suwaidi added that the partnership between Brand Dubai and Expo City Dubai has played a key role in celebrating important national occasions. Events held under the National Month umbrella, especially the Zayed and Rashid campaign, aim to deepen the community’s sense of belonging and highlight the gratitude owed to the founders who established the nation’s path to development and progress.
Amina Taher, a member of the campaign’s organising committee, said the collaboration with the Firdaus Orchestra and the decision to stage the performance at the House of Arts reflects Dubai’s commitment to preserving cultural identity.
She noted that the performance aligns with the principles on which the UAE was founded and showcases Dubai’s link to authentic Emirati traditions.
The Firdaus Women’s Orchestra, known for its powerful performances during Expo 2020 Dubai, will reunite its musicians for this special occasion. Their return promises an evening steeped in national pride, artistic excellence, and cultural storytelling.
The event will be hosted at the House of Arts, a multidisciplinary cultural space dedicated to nurturing the arts and elevating creative expression.
The centre draws inspiration from the heritage of the UAE and the wider Gulf region, serving as a platform for artists, performers, and storytellers.
With its blend of orchestral music, Emirati heritage, and heartfelt tribute to the nation’s founders, the evening promises to be a memorable part of the UAE’s National Month celebrations—one that brings together community, culture, and creativity under one roof.
