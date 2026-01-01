GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Mansour review UAE’s path ahead

Leaders discuss development plans and hopes for the new year

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Al Marmoom Rest House in Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Al Marmoom Rest House in Dubai.
@DXBMediaOffice/X

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on Thursday at Al Marmoom Rest House in Dubai. The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The leaders exchanged New Year greetings and expressed their hope that the year ahead would bring continued prosperity, stability and progress to the UAE and its people. They reaffirmed confidence in the country’s steady development under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates and members of the Federal Supreme Council.

During the meeting, the leaders reviewed the UAE’s development plans and long-term priorities aimed at strengthening growth and improving the lives of citizens and residents. They also reflected on the achievements of the past year, noting progress that has strengthened the nation’s global standing while delivering practical benefits across sectors such as the economy, social services and infrastructure.

Discussions underlined the UAE’s focus on people-centred development, with the leaders stressing that human wellbeing remains the foundation of national progress. Improving quality of life, expanding opportunities and creating a secure and promising future for younger generations were highlighted as key goals guiding government policies and initiatives.

Looking beyond the UAE, they expressed hope that the new year would bring peace, stability and prosperity to the wider region and the world. They said the year ahead should offer fresh opportunities for cooperation, dialogue and shared action, strengthening ties between nations and contributing to the wellbeing of people everywhere.

