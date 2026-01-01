GOLD/FOREX
UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mansour received similar messages on the occasion

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received messages of congratulations from presidents, kings and princes of world countries on the occasion of the New Year 2026.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received similar messages on the occasion.

Related Topics:
Abu DhabiSheikh Mohammed bin RashidSheikh mohamedNew Year

