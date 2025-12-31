UAE leaders share heartfelt New Year wishes for 2026

Sheikh Mohamed calls for renewed hope and determination in 2026
Abu Dhabi: With just hours remaining before the world welcomes 2026, UAE leaders have extended heartfelt New Year wishes, emphasizing hope, unity, and a shared commitment to continued progress.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took to social media to express his best wishes for the New Year, calling on citizens and residents to embrace the year ahead with renewed determination to foster unity, progress and prosperity for all.”
Sheikh Mohamed wrote, “Best wishes on the occasion of the New Year. As we come together in celebration, let us welcome the year ahead with renewed hope and determination in efforts to foster unity, progress, and prosperity for all.”
Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, extended his wishes for a year of stability, security, and continued national progress.
On his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Wishing the UAE a happy and prosperous new year, a year of stability, security, and continued progress. Wishing the world peace and goodness, and extending our sincere hopes to everyone for happiness, success, and achievement in the year ahead."
“We look to the new year with optimism and hope, confident that it will be the best yet for our country, a year filled with tangible achievements, economic excellence, strengthened international cooperation, and prosperity for our people,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Also voicing warm wishes was Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
In his message, Sheikh Hamdan looked to the year ahead through both a personal and national lens. “As we welcome 2026, I extend my greetings to our leadership and to the people of the UAE, praying to Allah that the new year brings blessings, prosperity, and peace for all. Building on our achievements, we move forward to shape a brighter future for generations to come. Our values and unity remain our source of pride, and with ambitions that know no bounds, we continue to forge leadership and build the future.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox