UAE leaders share heartfelt New Year wishes for 2026

In his message, Sheikh Hamdan looked to the year ahead through both a personal and national lens. “As we welcome 2026, I extend my greetings to our leadership and to the people of the UAE, praying to Allah that the new year brings blessings, prosperity, and peace for all. Building on our achievements, we move forward to shape a brighter future for generations to come. Our values and unity remain our source of pride, and with ambitions that know no bounds, we continue to forge leadership and build the future.”