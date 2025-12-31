From Burj Khalifa to Global Village, UAE celebrates 2026 with fireworks
The excitement is in the air as thousands of residents and tourists flocked to iconic locations across the UAE to witness the Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve fireworks. Families and friends lined the walkways, phones and cameras at the ready, as the city geared up to welcome 2026 in spectacular style.
The atmosphere is filled with anticipation, laughter, and festive cheer, creating vibrant scenes across the country. Crowds gather at major landmarks, enjoying dazzling light displays as the New Year begins, making 2026 one of the most celebrated and photographed New Year’s Eve events in the UAE.
