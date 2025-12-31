GOLD/FOREX
Countdown to 2026: UAE crowds gather for spectacular New Year fireworks

From Burj Khalifa to Global Village, UAE celebrates 2026 with fireworks

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
The excitement is in the air as thousands of residents and tourists flocked to iconic locations across the UAE to witness the Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve fireworks. Families and friends lined the walkways, phones and cameras at the ready, as the city geared up to welcome 2026 in spectacular style.

The atmosphere is filled with anticipation, laughter, and festive cheer, creating vibrant scenes across the country. Crowds gather at major landmarks, enjoying dazzling light displays as the New Year begins, making 2026 one of the most celebrated and photographed New Year’s Eve events in the UAE.

See the pictures from across the Emirates.

1/7
Fireworks light up the sky during New Year’s Eve at Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathba.
Photo: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
2/7
Early birds: Families queue up for special seats at Global Village
Salamatt Husain/Gulf News
3/7
Visitors at the Sheikh Zayed Festival marvel at the fountain display as celebrations continue.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
4/7
Festival-goers at the Sheikh Zayed Festival enjoy the spectacular fountain display amid ongoing celebrations.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
5/7
Crowd near Burj Khalifa: Large gathering ahead of the fireworks.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6/7
Residents gather to watch Burj Khalifa’s NYE fireworks.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7/7
Evening vibes: Crowds enjoy Global Village at sunset
