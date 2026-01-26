Here’s the truth behind mysterious green lights that gave residents Stranger Things vibes
Dubai: Several Dubai residents were left baffled and entertained over the weekend after videos of mysterious green lights in the night sky went viral on social media.
Clips shared by individuals and digital media outlets showed people, mainly from Downtown Dubai and nearby areas such as Karama, staring upwards on Saturday night, unsure of what they were witnessing.
The spectacle prompted some to claim, probably jokingly, that they had seen “aliens.”
Some viewers said the neon green phenomenon gave off major Stranger Things vibes, referring to the hit Netflix series where eerie lights often precede supernatural events.
Comments under the clips ranged from bemused to downright creative. Some suggested it was part of a drone show, while others speculated it could be skydivers, given Dubai’s reputation for jaw-dropping aerial stunts using flares.
Some others pointed fingers at laser shows, originating from iconic landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, and Zabeel Park.
One Instagram user, whose comment was closer to the truth, shared a reel showing long stretches of green beams shooting straight up into the sky near Burj Khalifa.
“Lol. Woke up this morning and saw so many reels going viral about people in Dubai spotting aliens or something supernatural. Here’s the truth behind it,” the woman wrote.
In reply to a follower asking where it was, she added: “It was just a huge laser beam from near the Burj Khalifa, hitting the clouds and making it look like that.”
Gulf News can confirm that the visual effect was not extraterrestrial.
The glowing green spectacle was indeed produced by the atmospheric reflection of laser beams from a display, but not from Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, or Zabeel Park.
The laser show was actually held as part of a promotional event at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The beams reflected off low-lying clouds, creating a green glow in the sky that, to some onlookers, appeared otherworldly.
Some of the latest posts on DIFC's Instagram page are also part of the build-up to an upcoming event which is believed to be a teaser for a real estate project launch.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox