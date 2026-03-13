UAE emergency measures, safety guides, flight updates, visa reliefs, and more
UAE authorities have introduced several measures to ensure public safety amid regional unrest. Dubai and Sharjah have issued detailed guides. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi has stressed the importance of responding immediately to emergency alerts. In a move to bolster security, Ras Al Khaimah has implemented a total ban on all drone operations. Travel sees significant changes, with local airlines running limited schedules. Additionally, the ICP has offered relief by allowing expats with expired residency visas to return to the UAE until March 31. Scroll down for a quick recap of the key updates:
Dubai authorities have issued essential safety protocols and operational adjustments to protect residents during the ongoing regional conflict. The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism clarified that building evacuations may occur to assist emergency teams.
Residents are urged to use stairs instead of lifts, leave personal items behind, and gather at designated assembly points. Additionally, some businesses are transitioning to remote work as a precaution. Officials have stressed the importance of staying calm and relying solely on verified government updates. Read more…
UAE airlines are gradually resuming operations as regional airspace restrictions continue to affect schedules. Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia are operating limited services with revised timetables and updated safety guidance. Passengers are urged to regularly check flight updates through official airline channels before travelling. Authorities also warn travellers to stay alert to potential scams and avoid sharing personal or booking details on unofficial websites or social media platforms. Read more….
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have called on the public to respond immediately to emergency alerts sent to mobile phones. These notifications are part of a national system designed to provide critical safety information during crises.
Officials stressed that following instructions instantly helps emergency teams manage situations more effectively and protects lives. Residents are advised to stay calm, rely on verified government sources, and avoid spreading unconfirmed rumours. Ensuring your device is set to receive these alerts is essential for staying safe. Read more…
Ras Al Khaimah has announced a total ban on all drone operations and light sport aircraft across the emirate. Authorities stated the decision is due to exceptional circumstances currently affecting the country.
The mandate applies to all residents, visitors, and professional operators. Police warned that anyone failing to comply will face strict legal action under national security laws. Read more….
The Sharjah Government Media Bureau has released essential guidelines to help residents respond correctly to emergency alerts. The guide advises those indoors to stay away from windows and balconies, moving instead to secure areas.
People outdoors should quickly find shelter in the nearest building, while drivers are urged to park safely and seek cover. Authorities stressed the importance of remaining calm, avoiding social media rumours, and relying solely on official government updates to ensure public safety. Read more…
The UAE has allowed expatriate residents currently abroad whose residency visas have expired to return to the country without obtaining a new entry permit, under a temporary measure announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).
The decision applies for one month, from February 28 until March 31, and comes in response to exceptional circumstances that prevented some residents from returning to the UAE before their visas expired. Read more…