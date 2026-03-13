UAE authorities have introduced several measures to ensure public safety amid regional unrest. Dubai and Sharjah have issued detailed guides. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi has stressed the importance of responding immediately to emergency alerts. In a move to bolster security, Ras Al Khaimah has implemented a total ban on all drone operations. Travel sees significant changes, with local airlines running limited schedules. Additionally, the ICP has offered relief by allowing expats with expired residency visas to return to the UAE until March 31. Scroll down for a quick recap of the key updates: