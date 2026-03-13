Abu Dhabi authorities call for calm and strict compliance with safety instructions
Abu Dhabi: A senior Abu Dhabi emergency management official has urged residents to respond immediately to warning sirens and strictly follow official safety instructions, stressing that the first minutes after an alert are critical in reducing risks.
Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre, said rapid response and adherence to guidance are internationally recognised precautionary measures designed to minimise potential dangers.
According to Emarat Al Youm, Al Nuaimi said community preparedness should not be confused with fear but understood as awareness, discipline and responsible behaviour.
He emphasised that public cooperation remains a decisive factor in supporting national efforts to maintain safety and stability.
Al Nuaimi said that upon hearing any emergency alert, including warnings related to missile threats, individuals should immediately move to the nearest safe location inside buildings, away from windows, glass facades and open areas.
He advised remaining in protected interior spaces, closing doors and waiting until official announcements confirm that the alert has ended.
Al Nuaimi also warned against gathering out of curiosity, attempting to film incidents or moving into exposed areas, describing such behaviour as potentially dangerous and harmful to emergency response efforts.
Addressing how the public should react if they encounter debris from drones or other projectiles, he urged residents to immediately report any suspicious objects to authorities and to avoid approaching, touching or photographing them at close range. Providing accurate location details to emergency services, he said, allows specialised teams to respond quickly and safely.
He added that responsible behaviour in such situations not only protects individuals but also strengthens the effectiveness of emergency response operations.
On whether legal action has been taken against those violating emergency instructions, Al Nuaimi said the UAE’s crisis management system operates within a clear legislative framework aimed at protecting society. He noted that the current focus remains on raising awareness and ensuring public understanding of safety guidance, alongside monitoring compliance.
According to Al Nuaimi, authorities have observed a high level of public awareness and discipline, which he said reflects strong trust between the community and government institutions.
He stressed that any observations regarding non-compliance are addressed through institutional channels focused primarily on awareness and guidance, with the goal of reinforcing responsible behaviour and safeguarding public safety.
Al Nuaimi concluded by urging the public to remain calm, rely only on official sources of information and avoid sharing unverified reports, warning that misinformation can directly affect social stability during sensitive periods.