Sharjah issues public safety guide for emergency alerts

Sharjah: The Sharjah Government Media Bureau has released a set of safety guidelines outlining how the public should respond when official emergency alerts are issued, stressing the importance of remaining calm and relying only on information from official authorities.

For individuals outdoors at the time of an alert, the guide recommends heading immediately to the nearest safe building. Those driving are advised to calmly proceed to the closest appropriate location where they can safely seek shelter.

Residents are also encouraged to listen carefully to alerts delivered through internal broadcast systems or instructions from building security personnel. Authorities advise avoiding the use of lifts if instructed, staying away from glass barriers or surfaces, and remaining indoors until an official notification from the UAE Ministry of Interior confirms that the situation is safe.

