Sharjah issues public safety guide for emergency alerts

Sharjah strengthens emergency preparedness with new public safety guidelines

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Guide outlines precautionary measures and urges residents to follow official instructions during emergencies.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah: The Sharjah Government Media Bureau has released a set of safety guidelines outlining how the public should respond when official emergency alerts are issued, stressing the importance of remaining calm and relying only on information from official authorities.

The guide highlights precautionary measures designed to ensure public safety during emergency situations and urges residents to strictly follow instructions issued by relevant authorities.

Safety inside buildings

According to the guidelines, people inside homes, offices or other buildings are advised to stay away from balconies, windows and other open areas, and move to a secure indoor space.

Residents are also encouraged to listen carefully to alerts delivered through internal broadcast systems or instructions from building security personnel. Authorities advise avoiding the use of lifts if instructed, staying away from glass barriers or surfaces, and remaining indoors until an official notification from the UAE Ministry of Interior confirms that the situation is safe.

Guidance for those outdoors

For individuals outdoors at the time of an alert, the guide recommends heading immediately to the nearest safe building. Those driving are advised to calmly proceed to the closest appropriate location where they can safely seek shelter.

People should avoid areas near windows, external walls and glass panels while waiting for further instructions.

Avoid spreading rumours

The Sharjah Government Media Bureau also urged the public to follow updates issued by official authorities and rely solely on verified information.

Residents were warned against sharing rumours, voice recordings, or unverified videos circulating on social media platforms.

Cooperate with authorities

The guidelines stress the importance of cooperating with security and emergency teams during any incident. Members of the public are advised to contact the emergency number 999 when necessary.

Authorities also called on residents to refrain from photographing or publishing images or videos from incident locations.

Officials said the guidelines form part of Sharjah’s ongoing efforts to strengthen community preparedness, enhance public safety and ensure the uninterrupted provision of essential services during emergencies.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
