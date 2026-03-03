GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah activates full emergency readiness across Emirate

Unified national systems ensure seamless coordination for professional emergency responses

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah activates full emergency readiness across Emirate
Gulf News archives

Sharjah: Authorities have affirmed that the overall situation across the emirate remains stable, with all federal and local entities operating under a unified national framework to ensure preparedness and rapid response to any developments.

Brigadier Dr Jassim Bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of the General Directorate of Operations and Security Support at Sharjah Police, said operations across the emirate and its cities are proceeding in a stable and organised manner under the oversight of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

He noted that the unified national system ensures seamless coordination between federal and local government entities, enabling the professional implementation of emergency procedures and strategic response plans..

Extensive field deployment

Brigadier Al Suwaidi highlighted that security agencies have reinforced their field presence across the emirate, with patrols and specialised units deployed extensively to maintain safety and stability.

Advanced monitoring and surveillance systems remain active across all jurisdictions, allowing authorities to maintain continuous oversight and respond swiftly to any potential incidents. He stressed that response mechanisms are structured to handle reports in an organised and timely manner, minimising risks and ensuring public safety.

Preparedness and readiness, he added, remain top priorities, with teams operating around the clock.

Public urged to rely on official sources

Brigadier Al Suwaidi emphasized on the vital role of public cooperation in maintaining order. Residents have been urged to refrain from spreading rumours or circulating unverified information, and instead rely solely on official and accredited channels for updates.

Community members are encouraged to report incidents or concerns without hesitation through approved communication lines.

Emergencies can be reported by calling 999, while non-emergency cases and general reports can be directed to 901. Residents may also contact the “Najeed” service at 800151 or use official websites and authorised social media platforms.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
SharjahIsrael

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Using fireworks in a dangerous manner can cause serious harm.

Think twice before lighting fireworks in Sharjah

2h ago2m read
UAE, Qatar leaders condemn Iranian attacks in call

UAE, Qatar leaders condemn Iranian attacks in call

1m read
Yusuffali M.A

Yusuffali M.A. donates Dh150m to initiative

1m read
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan receives Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi.

UAE President meets Qatari Emir in Abu Dhabi

2m read