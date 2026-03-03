Unified national systems ensure seamless coordination for professional emergency responses
Sharjah: Authorities have affirmed that the overall situation across the emirate remains stable, with all federal and local entities operating under a unified national framework to ensure preparedness and rapid response to any developments.
Brigadier Dr Jassim Bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of the General Directorate of Operations and Security Support at Sharjah Police, said operations across the emirate and its cities are proceeding in a stable and organised manner under the oversight of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.
He noted that the unified national system ensures seamless coordination between federal and local government entities, enabling the professional implementation of emergency procedures and strategic response plans..
Brigadier Al Suwaidi highlighted that security agencies have reinforced their field presence across the emirate, with patrols and specialised units deployed extensively to maintain safety and stability.
Advanced monitoring and surveillance systems remain active across all jurisdictions, allowing authorities to maintain continuous oversight and respond swiftly to any potential incidents. He stressed that response mechanisms are structured to handle reports in an organised and timely manner, minimising risks and ensuring public safety.
Preparedness and readiness, he added, remain top priorities, with teams operating around the clock.
Brigadier Al Suwaidi emphasized on the vital role of public cooperation in maintaining order. Residents have been urged to refrain from spreading rumours or circulating unverified information, and instead rely solely on official and accredited channels for updates.
Community members are encouraged to report incidents or concerns without hesitation through approved communication lines.
Emergencies can be reported by calling 999, while non-emergency cases and general reports can be directed to 901. Residents may also contact the “Najeed” service at 800151 or use official websites and authorised social media platforms.