UAE Ministry of Health reports temporary hotline disruption

Public urged to use digital channels as teams work to restore service
Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced a temporary technical fault that has disrupted part of the services provided through its toll-free contact centre.
In a statement, the ministry said the issue had affected operations on its hotline number (80011111), adding that specialised teams were working to restore the service as soon as possible to ensure continuity of support and respond to public needs.
MoHAP urged members of the public to use its alternative digital communication channels until the service is fully restored, noting that these platforms remain available to handle requests and enquiries and to ensure a prompt response.