Sharjah Police warn against leaving homes unlocked during mosque visits

Sharjah Police highlight home safety measures as worshippers attend mosques

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
A man praying outside Al Noor Mosque in Sharjah
Gulf News

As prayer times approach, mosques across Sharjah welcome worshippers seeking moments of spiritual reflection, while many homes are temporarily left unoccupied. Authorities warn that these short periods of absence may be exploited by individuals who do not respect the sanctity of private property, emphasising that simple preventive measures can make a significant difference in protecting homes and belongings.

Captain Manaa Al Naqbi, Director of the Security Awareness Branch at Sharjah Police stressed the importance of community awareness and personal responsibility, noting that prevention begins with basic but essential steps. Residents are advised to ensure doors are firmly locked, windows are securely closed, and available security systems are activated before leaving their homes.

He explained that rushing out without checking entry points or assuming that a short absence does not require precautions can increase the risk of theft or tampering. “Taking just a minute to inspect your home before leaving can safeguard your property and eliminate opportunities for wrongdoing,” he said.

Sharjah Police continue to call on community members to adopt safe habits, particularly during prayer times when neighborhoods may appear quieter. By securing their homes, residents can perform their prayers with comfort and peace of mind, confident that their property remains protected.

