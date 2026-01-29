In the reenactment, the vehicle owner parks briefly outside a shop and steps away, leaving one of the windows open. The oversight does not go unnoticed. A suspect approaches cautiously, opens the door and drives off within moments. The owner attempts to chase the vehicle, but it disappears from sight.

The case was presented through a dramatised acting scene in the television programme Asakam Ala Al Quwa, aired on Al Wusta Channel from Al Dhaid, part of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority. The awareness video recreates an actual theft, showing how a brief lapse can quickly escalate into a crime — and how swift police action can bring it to an end.

A routine stop outside a shop was all it took for a parked vehicle to become an easy target — a real-life incident that has now been turned into a public awareness message by Al Dhaid Comprehensive Police Station, affiliated with the Sharjah Police General Command.

