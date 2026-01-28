The exercise is part of Sharjah Police’s plans to boost child safety and awareness
Sharjah Police, in coordination with the Sharjah Nurseries Administration and in cooperation with the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, carried out an evacuation drill at the “Little Police officer” nursery located at the General Command headquarters.
The exercise forms part of the police force’s proactive safety plans aimed at enhancing emergency preparedness and raising awareness of preventive procedures among children and supervisory staff.
Specialised teams took part in the drill, implementing an evacuation scenario in line with the highest safety and security standards. The exercise focused on ensuring swift response, orderly evacuation, and the safe handling of emergency situations, while taking into account the young age of the children.
Sharjah Police said such drills reflect their commitment to providing a safe environment for children, promoting public safety awareness, and training educational and administrative staff on proper emergency response procedures. The initiative also supports strengthening overall readiness and improving effective response during emergencies.
