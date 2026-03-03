GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Police seize 18,670 illegal fireworks, arrest suspect

Police urge public to report illegal fireworks activities

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Sharjah police

Sharjah: The General Command of Sharjah Police has arrested an individual for illegally promoting fireworks after officers seized 18,670 pieces found in his possession, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect was using his vehicle to store and distribute the fireworks without obtaining the required legal permits.

The arrest followed intensive monitoring and accurate investigations carried out by specialised teams, which led to identifying the storage location and confiscating the items in line with approved legal procedures. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

Risks to public safety

Police said the crackdown forms part of ongoing efforts to curb practices that threaten community safety, particularly the illegal trade of fireworks, which can cause serious injuries, fires and significant property damage, in addition to disturbing public peace.

Colonel Dr Khalifa Balhay, Director of the Criminal Investigation and Investigations Department at Sharjah Police, warned that the irresponsible use of fireworks spreads fear and anxiety among residents — especially children and the elderly — due to their sudden loud explosions.

He stressed that such behaviour undermines the sense of security in residential areas, adding that safeguarding the safety and stability of the community remains a top priority that “will not be compromised.”

Call for parental supervision

Colonel Balhay said Sharjah Police will continue inspection campaigns in coordination with relevant authorities under a sustained plan to address the issue.

He also urged parents to strengthen supervision and educate their children about the legal consequences and health risks associated with fireworks misuse.

Sharjah Police called on the public to reject such illegal practices and cooperate with authorities by reporting suspicious activities through the hotline 901, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining a safe and stable environment across the emirate.

