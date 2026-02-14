Sharjah Police showcases its legacy at Sharjah Heritage Days event

Visitors explore policing milestones and enjoy hands-on activities at the pavilion
Sharjah: The General Command of Sharjah Police has strengthened its presence at the 23rd edition of Sharjah Heritage Days, organised by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage in the Heart of Sharjah district, with activities continuing until February 15 under the theme “The Glow of Authenticity”.
The participation reflects Sharjah Police’s longstanding legacy and aims to introduce visitors to the evolution of policing over the decades, while highlighting the vital role law enforcement plays in maintaining safety and stability. The initiative also combines heritage with modern policing practices, reinforcing community engagement and promoting public awareness among visitors.
At its pavilion, Sharjah Police is showcasing key milestones since its establishment in 1967, when it was first known as the Police and Public Security Force. The exhibition features heritage security artefacts that document the organisation’s history, alongside a programme of interactive activities designed to engage visitors.
Among the highlights are guided field tours aboard a classic vehicle, offering visitors a unique experience around the event site while reflecting the historical character of policing in the emirate.