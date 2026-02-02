Ground collapse near Cairo fuel station injures two, casing two shops to collapse

Authorities investigate construction work near site as rescue teams respond
Dubai: Two people were injured after a ground collapse struck a fuel station in eastern Cairo’s Fifth Settlement district on Saturday evening, causing the complete collapse of two commercial shops, local media reported.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident after reports of a sudden subsidence near a fuel station, prompting the dispatch of ground rescue teams and civil defence units to the site.
Initial inspections found that the collapse occurred inside the station, reaching a depth of about 15 metres, leading to the destruction of a flower shop and a sweets shop while workers were inside. The two injured individuals were taken to hospital for treatment.
Preliminary findings indicated that the collapse was caused by excavation work at a nearby construction site, which destabilised the soil and triggered the incident. Authorities have taken the necessary legal and safety measures as investigations continue.
