GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Ground collapse near Cairo fuel station injures two, casing two shops to collapse

Authorities investigate construction work near site as rescue teams respond

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ground collapse near Cairo fuel station injures two, casing two shops to collapse
Screengrab

Dubai: Two people were injured after a ground collapse struck a fuel station in eastern Cairo’s Fifth Settlement district on Saturday evening, causing the complete collapse of two commercial shops, local media reported.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident after reports of a sudden subsidence near a fuel station, prompting the dispatch of ground rescue teams and civil defence units to the site.

Initial inspections found that the collapse occurred inside the station, reaching a depth of about 15 metres, leading to the destruction of a flower shop and a sweets shop while workers were inside. The two injured individuals were taken to hospital for treatment.

Preliminary findings indicated that the collapse was caused by excavation work at a nearby construction site, which destabilised the soil and triggered the incident. Authorities have taken the necessary legal and safety measures as investigations continue.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

From 1987: Actor Mammootty smiles as Keralite tailor KN Mohanan takes his measurements in a small Al Qusais shop.

1987: Mammootty visits a Keralite tailor in Al Qusais

5m read
A parked car, an open window — and a crime in seconds

A parked car, an open window — and a crime in seconds

2m read
Dubai Rental Dispute Centre allows parties to reach settlements under the supervision of a conciliator and a judge

Dubai rental dispute settlement service made easier

2m read
Service Station Al Ain 938

New ADNOC card offers 15% return on fuel, transport

2m read