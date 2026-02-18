Blue at Expo City Dubai: 25th anniversary tour tickets and dates announced

With two BRIT Awards and 11 Top 10 singles under their belts, Blue remains one of the UK’s most enduring musical exports. This isn't just a trip down memory lane, though; while the setlist promises the heavy hitters like All Rise and If You Come Back, the band is also showcasing new material that reflects on their journey as brothers-in-arms. They’ve managed to do what few boybands can: keep the original lineup together for over two decades without missing a beat.