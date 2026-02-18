GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Blue at Expo City Dubai: 25th anniversary tour tickets and dates announced

The band announced their Middle East run, which include Dubai and Kuwait

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
With two BRIT Awards and 11 Top 10 singles under their belts, Blue remains one of the UK’s most enduring musical exports.
With two BRIT Awards and 11 Top 10 singles under their belts, Blue remains one of the UK’s most enduring musical exports.

If you’ve been feeling a little Too Close to your nostalgia lately, we have some One Love sized news for you. British pop royalty Blue have officially announced a massive Middle East run this October to celebrate a staggering 25 years at the top of the charts.

The road to the desert

The original four-piece, Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan, and Simon Webbe will be saying hello to their Middle Eastern fans soon. The tour kicks off with a double-header in Kuwait City before heading to the banks of the Green River in Cairo, finally wrapping up with a high-octane finale at Dubai’s Expo City.

The tour dates:

  • Oct 22 and 23: Kuwait City, Kuwait

  • Oct 24: Green River, New Capital Cairo, Egypt

  • Oct 25: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, Expo City Dubai, UAE

A quarter-century of hits

With two BRIT Awards and 11 Top 10 singles under their belts, Blue remains one of the UK’s most enduring musical exports. This isn't just a trip down memory lane, though; while the setlist promises the heavy hitters like All Rise and If You Come Back, the band is also showcasing new material that reflects on their journey as brothers-in-arms. They’ve managed to do what few boybands can: keep the original lineup together for over two decades without missing a beat.

Don’t miss out:

Tickets for the Dubai and Cairo shows are officially on sale now on Platinumlist.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Residents arrive for the first iftar of the holy month of Ramadan at the Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque, popularly known as the Blue Mosque, in Dubai. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Free mosque parking across Dubai during Ramadan

1m read
Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer at Rove Hotels and Khaled El Sayyad, CEO at El Sayyad Group inked an agreement that will bring a Rove Hotel to Egypt.

Rove Hotels to debut in Egypt with Cairo site

2m read
Morocco’s AS FAR complain to CAF after Al Ahly clash

Morocco’s AS FAR complain to CAF after Al Ahly clash

1m read
Ground collapse near Cairo fuel station injures two

Ground collapse near Cairo fuel station injures two

1m read