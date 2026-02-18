Blue at Expo City Dubai: 25th anniversary tour tickets and dates announced

The band announced their Middle East run, which include Dubai and Kuwait
If you’ve been feeling a little Too Close to your nostalgia lately, we have some One Love sized news for you. British pop royalty Blue have officially announced a massive Middle East run this October to celebrate a staggering 25 years at the top of the charts.
The original four-piece, Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan, and Simon Webbe will be saying hello to their Middle Eastern fans soon. The tour kicks off with a double-header in Kuwait City before heading to the banks of the Green River in Cairo, finally wrapping up with a high-octane finale at Dubai’s Expo City.
The tour dates:
Oct 22 and 23: Kuwait City, Kuwait
Oct 24: Green River, New Capital Cairo, Egypt
Oct 25: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, Expo City Dubai, UAE
With two BRIT Awards and 11 Top 10 singles under their belts, Blue remains one of the UK’s most enduring musical exports. This isn't just a trip down memory lane, though; while the setlist promises the heavy hitters like All Rise and If You Come Back, the band is also showcasing new material that reflects on their journey as brothers-in-arms. They’ve managed to do what few boybands can: keep the original lineup together for over two decades without missing a beat.
Tickets for the Dubai and Cairo shows are officially on sale now on Platinumlist.