Morocco’s AS FAR file complaint with CAF over Cairo crowd incidents

Royal Army club alleges bottle-throwing by Al Ahly supporters during Champions League draw
Dubai: Morocco’s AS FAR, also known as the Royal Army club, have lodged an official complaint with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following crowd disturbances during their African Champions League match against Egypt’s Al Ahly at Cairo International Stadium.
In a statement published on the club’s official social media account on Sunday, AS FAR condemned what it described as “unsportsmanlike behaviour” by some Al Ahly supporters, including the throwing of water bottles towards the pitch, which it said posed a threat to the safety of players and members of the technical staff.
The Moroccan side said it had formally contacted CAF, calling for the application of competition regulations in order to uphold the principles of fair play and ensure the safety of all participants.
The match ended in a goalless draw, sending both teams through to the quarter-finals of Africa’s premier club competition.
Al Ahly, record 12-time champions, topped the group on 10 points, one ahead of AS FAR. Tanzania’s Young Africans finished third with eight points, while Algeria’s JS Kabylie were bottom with three.