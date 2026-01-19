GOLD/FOREX
Fifa president Infantino condemns Senegal players over ‘unacceptable scenes’ in Afcon final

Continent’s showpiece match was disrupted late in normal time with the score level at 0-0

Jai Rai
Senegal players celebrate after the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match between Senegal and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Fifa President Gianni Infantino has condemned the conduct of some Senegal players following chaotic scenes during Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final, in which the eventual champions briefly walked off the pitch in protest at a penalty awarded to Morocco.

“We strongly condemn the behaviour of some ‘supporters’ as well as some Senegalese players and members of the technical staff,” Infantino said in a statement sent to AFP.

The continent’s showpiece match was disrupted late in normal time with the score level at 0-0 when Morocco were awarded a penalty after a VAR review for a challenge on Brahim Diaz. In response, most Senegal players left the field, while clashes broke out between some Senegal supporters and Moroccan security staff elsewhere in the stadium.

Senegal eventually returned to the pitch, where Diaz’s weak penalty was comfortably saved by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The West Africans later sealed victory in extra time thanks to a superb goal from Pape Gueye, silencing the home crowd of 66,526 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

“It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner, and violence has no place in our sport,” Infantino said.

Despite the controversy, Infantino praised Morocco for their organisation of the tournament, calling it a positive step as the country prepares to co-host the men’s 2030 World Cup.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui, however, expressed concern about the global perception of African football following the incident.

“The image we showed of African football was rather shameful,” he said. “Stopping the game for more than 10 minutes with the whole world watching is not classy.”

