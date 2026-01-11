GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Here's why Algeria didn't get that penalty for handball against Nigeria at AFCON

No penalty for Algeria: Handball Decision explained

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Senegal's referee Issa Sy reacts during the during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026.
Senegal's referee Issa Sy reacts during the during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026.
AFP-SEBASTIEN BOZON

A contentious penalty decision overshadowed Nigeria's 2-0 quarter-final victory over Algeria at AFCON 2025, sparking chaotic scenes that required police intervention as furious Algerian players pursued match officials off the pitch.

The flashpoint

The controversy erupted during the first half when Algerian winger Farès Chaïbi whipped a cross into Nigeria's penalty area that struck defender Semi Ajayi's arm. Algerian players immediately surrounded Senegalese referee Issa Sy, adamant they deserved a spot-kick. To their disbelief, Sy waved play on, and more shockingly, VAR remained silent, declining to recommend a review of the incident that would define the match's narrative.

The decision left Algeria bewildered and enraged, with players gesturing frantically toward the referee throughout the remainder of the half. What should have been a potential turning point in the quarter-final instead became the spark that would ignite post-match pandemonium.

Why no penalty?

Match officials determined that the ball had initially struck Ajayi's thigh before deflecting onto his arm, a crucial distinction under current handball regulations. According to football's laws, when the ball ricochets off another part of a player's body first, it is not a penalty, as the defender has no realistic opportunity to move their arm away. The rule is clear and unambiguous on this point.

However, the decision still proved deeply contentious for Algeria. From certain angles, the contact sequence appeared unclear, leaving Algerian players and supporters unconvinced that the ball had indeed touched Ajayi's thigh first. They remained adamant they had been robbed of a legitimate penalty claim. The absence of a VAR check only intensified their fury, raising questions about why the incident wasn't reviewed to provide clarity on the sequence of contact.

Tunnel chaos and police escorts

The controversy reached its boiling point after the final whistle. Still seething from what they perceived as a gross injustice, Algerian players chased referee Issa Sy down the tunnel in scenes rarely witnessed in international football. Teammates and stadium officials had to physically intervene to prevent the situation from escalating further.

The hostility was severe enough that Sy and his assistant referees required a full police escort to safely exit the stadium, an extraordinary measure that underscored the dangerous level of tension the penalty decision had created.

A tournament ending in bitterness

While Nigeria's dominant performance saw them outplay Algeria comprehensively, registering zero shots on target, the Desert Foxes' AFCON 2025 campaign will forever be remembered for this moment of controversy. For Algerian football, the penalty that never was has become a symbol of frustration, leaving a bitter taste that will linger long after the tournament concludes.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
football

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Nigeria's midfielder #18 Raphael Onyedika, Algeria's goalkeeper #23 Luca Zidane and players argue during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026.

AFCON brawl as Zidane’s son is caught in ugly scenes

2m read
Democratic Republic of Congo's supporter Michel Kuka Mboladinga, pays tribute to Democratic Republic of Congo's late prime minister Patrice Lumumba, by remaining motionless before the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) round of 16 football match between Algeria and Democratic Republic of Congo at the Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat on January 6, 2026.

Algeria star accused of disrespecting Lumumba tribute

2m read
Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) round of 16 football match between Egypt and Benin at the Grand Stadium in Agadir on January 5, 2026.

Salah seals Afcon last-16 win for Egypt over Benin

3m read
In a rare event, all three goalkeepers for Uganda played against Nigeria at the AFCON

AFCON: Uganda used three goalkeepers in 11 minutes

2m read