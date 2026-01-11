Here's why Algeria didn't get that penalty for handball against Nigeria at AFCON

No penalty for Algeria: Handball Decision explained
The controversy erupted during the first half when Algerian winger Farès Chaïbi whipped a cross into Nigeria's penalty area that struck defender Semi Ajayi's arm. Algerian players immediately surrounded Senegalese referee Issa Sy, adamant they deserved a spot-kick. To their disbelief, Sy waved play on, and more shockingly, VAR remained silent, declining to recommend a review of the incident that would define the match's narrative.
The decision left Algeria bewildered and enraged, with players gesturing frantically toward the referee throughout the remainder of the half. What should have been a potential turning point in the quarter-final instead became the spark that would ignite post-match pandemonium.
Match officials determined that the ball had initially struck Ajayi's thigh before deflecting onto his arm, a crucial distinction under current handball regulations. According to football's laws, when the ball ricochets off another part of a player's body first, it is not a penalty, as the defender has no realistic opportunity to move their arm away. The rule is clear and unambiguous on this point.
However, the decision still proved deeply contentious for Algeria. From certain angles, the contact sequence appeared unclear, leaving Algerian players and supporters unconvinced that the ball had indeed touched Ajayi's thigh first. They remained adamant they had been robbed of a legitimate penalty claim. The absence of a VAR check only intensified their fury, raising questions about why the incident wasn't reviewed to provide clarity on the sequence of contact.
The controversy reached its boiling point after the final whistle. Still seething from what they perceived as a gross injustice, Algerian players chased referee Issa Sy down the tunnel in scenes rarely witnessed in international football. Teammates and stadium officials had to physically intervene to prevent the situation from escalating further.
The hostility was severe enough that Sy and his assistant referees required a full police escort to safely exit the stadium, an extraordinary measure that underscored the dangerous level of tension the penalty decision had created.
While Nigeria's dominant performance saw them outplay Algeria comprehensively, registering zero shots on target, the Desert Foxes' AFCON 2025 campaign will forever be remembered for this moment of controversy. For Algerian football, the penalty that never was has become a symbol of frustration, leaving a bitter taste that will linger long after the tournament concludes.
