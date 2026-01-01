Have you ever seen a team use three goalkeepers in just 11 minutes? Uganda did it at AFCON

Uganda just made football history in the worst way possible.
In a match that will be talked about for decades, Uganda's Africa Cup of Nations campaign ended in absolute chaos on Tuesday night. The Cranes became one of the rarest teams in football history to use all three goalkeepers in a single match—and it all happened in just 11 devastating minutes.
It started innocently enough. Veteran captain Denis Onyango, the 40-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns legend, started between the posts for Uganda's must-win clash against Nigeria in Fes. The experienced keeper even pulled off a brilliant save to deny Paul Onuachu early in the match.
But disaster struck.
Onyango twisted his ankle while defending a corner and went down multiple times during the first half. The tough veteran tried to battle through the pain, refusing to leave the pitch despite obvious discomfort. He somehow made it to halftime, but everyone in the stadium knew his night was over.
Salim Magoola warmed up and entered the match at the start of the second half. The Richards Bay goalkeeper had exactly 11 minutes to prove himself.
Then came the moment that will haunt him forever.
In the 56th minute, with Nigeria's Victor Osimhen bearing down on goal, Magoola made a split-second decision. He raced out of his penalty area—way out—and instinctively used his hands to stop Osimhen's attempted lob.
Straight red card. No debate. Uganda were down to 10 men, and down to their last goalkeeper.
Enter Nafian Alionzi, Uganda's third-choice keeper who probably never expected to see action at AFCON 2025. The team had to sacrifice midfielder Baba Al Hassan just to get their final goalkeeper onto the pitch.
Alionzi's baptism by fire was immediate. Just three minutes after coming on, Nigeria's Raphael Onyedika slotted the ball through his legs to make it 2-0. Five minutes later, Onyedika scored again. The goalkeeper nightmare was complete.
Uganda lost 3-1, with Rogers Mato scoring a late consolation goal. But the scoreline barely matters. What matters is that football fans witnessed something extraordinarily rare.
Using three goalkeepers in one match is almost unheard of at the highest level of football. Having it happen in such a short span, at a major tournament like AFCON, with one dismissal due to a red card?
That's football history being written in the most painful way possible.
The Super Eagles became the first team to win all three group matches at this year's AFCON, showcasing their squad depth with a rotated lineup. But all anyone will remember from this match is Uganda's goalkeeper carousel.
For Denis Onyango, a decorated keeper nearing the end of his career, it was a heartbreaking way to potentially bow out from international tournaments. For Salim Magoola, that red card will be replayed in his nightmares. And for Nafian Alionzi, he got thrown into the fire when his team needed a miracle.
