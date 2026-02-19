GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Africa

Toxic gas leak at mine in Nigeria kills 37 people

The mining site has been closed and an investigation into the leak is underway

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday in Kampani Zurak community, located in the Wase area of Plateau state. [Illustrative image]
The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday in Kampani Zurak community, located in the Wase area of Plateau state. [Illustrative image]
Shutterstock

Abuja: A toxic gas leak at a mine in north-central Nigeria killed 37 people and led to the hospitalization of 26 others, according to police.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday in Kampani Zurak community, located in the Wase area of Plateau state, police spokesman Alfred Alabo said in a statement.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the miners were affected due to a sudden discharge of lead oxide and other associated gases like sulphur and carbon monoxide which are toxic and poisonous to humans, particularly in a confined or poorly ventilated environment," he said. "The corpses of the deceased victims have been released to their families for burial according to their religious practices."

The Nigerian government has closed the mining site and an investigation into the leak is underway.

The miners were unaware of the toxic nature of the emissions and continued their operations, Nigeria's Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dele Alake said in a statement.

It's not clear what was being mined at the site and whether the mine was operating legally. Nigeria is trying to rein in illegal gold mining operations across the country that have killed hundreds of people over the years.

Related Topics:
Africa

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Joyalukkas unveils exquisite 'Be Mine' collection

Joyalukkas unveils exquisite 'Be Mine' collection

2m read
The Tibetan Plateau is characterised by seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions. Representative image

Back-to-back earthquakes strike Tibet

2m read
FILE - A sign is displayed outside the Internal Revenue Service building May 4, 2021, in Washington.

Trump's $10b lawsuit vs IRS over leaks: What to know

3m read
A view of Algeria's desert railway, financed by the Algerian state and partly built by a Chinese consortium. It transports iron ore from a giant mine in the Gara Djebilet deposit in the south to the city of Bechar located 950 km north, to be taken to a steel production plant near Oran further north.

Algeria inaugurates strategic railway to Sahara mine

2m read