Salah's stoppage-time heroics save Egypt in AFCON opener against Zimbabwe

Premier League duo Salah and Marmoush rescue Egypt
Mohamed Salah proved once again why he remains Egypt's talisman, scoring a dramatic 91st-minute winner to complete a hard-fought comeback victory over Zimbabwe at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The 2-1 triumph in Agadir got Egypt's quest for a record-extending eighth continental title off to a winning start, though not without considerable drama.
Despite Egypt's overwhelming dominance of possession, it was Zimbabwe who struck first, stunning Salah and co. Prince Dube gave the Warriors a surprise lead in the 20th minute, controlling Emmanuel Jalai's cross and slotting home to send shockwaves through the Egyptian camp. The underdogs nearly doubled their advantage moments later, but goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy's heroics kept his side in the contest.
Egypt emerged from halftime with renewed urgency, laying siege to the Zimbabwean goal. Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush, who produced a man of the match performance, finally broke through in the 64th minute, unleashing a scorcher from a tight angle that leveled the match. The goal gave life into Egypt's campaign.
As the clock ticked into stoppage time, the match seemed destined for a disappointing draw. But Salah controlled a lofted ball on his hip, held off defender Teenage Hadebe, and produced a clinical finish to spark jubilant celebrations. The Liverpool's talisman, who had been kept relatively quiet throughout much of the contest, delivered when his country needed him most. Salah became clutch.
For Salah, this tournament carries extra significance. The 33-year-old superstar is still chasing his first AFCON title, having suffered heartbreak in previous campaigns. Despite his legendary status and countless club honors, Africa's biggest prize has eluded him. The man hasn't won any major trophies with his nation. This could be his last chance to do it.
The victory puts Egypt level on points with South Africa in Group B. The two sides will clash on December 26 in what promises to be a pivotal encounter. For Zimbabwe, who have never advanced beyond the group stages, their wait for a breakthrough continues despite a valiant defensive effort.
