GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Emirates to end Algiers flights, final service set for February 2027

Carrier says services run normally for now; no reason given for closure

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News and Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Emirates added that it would fully comply with any instructions or directives issued by government authorities and would inform customers, employees and partners if there are any changes.
Emirates added that it would fully comply with any instructions or directives issued by government authorities and would inform customers, employees and partners if there are any changes.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Emirates has confirmed that while flights to and from Algeria are currently operating as scheduled, services to and from Algiers will cease after February 3, 2027.

“We can also confirm that currently, our last scheduled flight, EK757, will depart from Algiers on February 3, 2027,” Emirates said in a statement.

The Dubai-based carrier said customers with upcoming bookings should proceed with their travel as planned.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause our customers. Customers whose travel plans are impacted from this date are encouraged to consider alternative travel arrangements through their booking agents.”

Last week, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) issued a statement following the notification from Algeria concerning the cessation of the Air Services Agreement between the two countries.

The authority clarified that the measure falls within mechanisms stipulated under international agreement frameworks and does not result in any immediate impact on air traffic operations.

The agreement, the GCAA stressed, remains in force during the legally mandated notice period, and flight operations between the two countries will continue as normal.

The GCAA also confirmed that coordination is ongoing with all relevant entities through official channels and that it is addressing these developments with responsibility and professionalism, in accordance with established legal and diplomatic frameworks.

Emirates added that it would fully comply with any instructions or directives issued by government authorities and would inform customers, employees and partners if there are any changes.

The airline apologised for any inconvenience caused and advised customers whose travel plans are affected from that date to make alternative arrangements through their booking agents. Emirates had launched its Algiers service in 2013.

Related Topics:
Emirates GroupEmirates airlinetravel

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A view of Algeria's desert railway, financed by the Algerian state and partly built by a Chinese consortium. It transports iron ore from a giant mine in the Gara Djebilet deposit in the south to the city of Bechar located 950 km north, to be taken to a steel production plant near Oran further north.

Algeria inaugurates strategic railway to Sahara mine

2m read
Visitors meeting employers at the Civil Aviation Career Fair organised by General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) at Etihad Museum in Dubai.

UAE aviation hiring takes off: 1,000 new jobs planned

4m read
Henley Passport Index 2026: India ranks 80th, 55 countries visa-free

Indian passport climbs in 2026, 55 visa-free countries

2m read
New group chat features let users label roles, make text stickers and set custom event alerts.

WhatsApp update boosts group chat features

2m read