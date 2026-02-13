Emirates to end Algiers flights, final service set for February 2027

Carrier says services run normally for now; no reason given for closure
Dubai: Emirates has confirmed that while flights to and from Algeria are currently operating as scheduled, services to and from Algiers will cease after February 3, 2027.
“We can also confirm that currently, our last scheduled flight, EK757, will depart from Algiers on February 3, 2027,” Emirates said in a statement.
The Dubai-based carrier said customers with upcoming bookings should proceed with their travel as planned.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause our customers. Customers whose travel plans are impacted from this date are encouraged to consider alternative travel arrangements through their booking agents.”
Last week, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) issued a statement following the notification from Algeria concerning the cessation of the Air Services Agreement between the two countries.
The authority clarified that the measure falls within mechanisms stipulated under international agreement frameworks and does not result in any immediate impact on air traffic operations.
The agreement, the GCAA stressed, remains in force during the legally mandated notice period, and flight operations between the two countries will continue as normal.
The GCAA also confirmed that coordination is ongoing with all relevant entities through official channels and that it is addressing these developments with responsibility and professionalism, in accordance with established legal and diplomatic frameworks.
Emirates added that it would fully comply with any instructions or directives issued by government authorities and would inform customers, employees and partners if there are any changes.
The airline apologised for any inconvenience caused and advised customers whose travel plans are affected from that date to make alternative arrangements through their booking agents. Emirates had launched its Algiers service in 2013.