New agreement gives travellers seamless access to more cities across China
Dubai: Emirates has expanded its footprint in China through a new interline agreement with Loong Air, opening access to dozens of additional destinations beyond its existing gateways and strengthening connectivity for travellers heading into one of the world’s largest aviation markets.
The agreement takes effect immediately and enables Emirates passengers to connect to 22 additional points across China through Loong Air’s network via Hangzhou, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. The new destinations span key economic and population centres across East, Northeast, South, Central and Southwest China.
The move simplifies travel for customers booking multi-city itineraries, allowing them to purchase a single ticket that covers both airlines while benefiting from consistent fare conditions and one baggage policy throughout the journey.
Tickets are available through Emirates’ website, travel agents and global distribution systems, while customers booking directly online can use local digital payment options including WeChat Pay and Alipay.
The partnership follows a series of network expansions over the past year, including the launch of services to Shenzhen and Hangzhou and the deployment of Premium Economy cabins on these routes. Emirates has also reinstated A380 operations on Shanghai flights, signalling sustained demand on high-capacity routes.
Emirates has operated in mainland China since 2004 and currently serves five major cities with 49 weekly flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hangzhou using a fleet mix that includes A380s, A350s and Boeing 777 aircraft.
The airline already maintains partnerships with Air China, China Southern Airlines and Sichuan Airlines, providing customers access to more than 110 destinations across the country beyond its own network.