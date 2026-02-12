GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Emirates expands Premium Economy to 99 destinations worldwide

Emirates rolls out upgraded aircraft across global network through 2026

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Emirates Premium Economy to reach 99 destinations by 2026.
Emirates Premium Economy to reach 99 destinations by 2026.
Supplied

Dubai: Emirates will deploy refurbished aircraft across more routes this year, extending Premium Economy access and standardising cabin products as part of a network-wide retrofit programme aimed at improving passenger experience. Expansion plans show the airline expects Premium Economy to reach 99 destinations by the end of 2026, giving travellers broader access to upgraded seating across long haul markets.

The first retrofitted high-density A380 will enter service on April 14, operating between Dubai and Amman before shifting to Prague from June. All 15 two-class A380 aircraft are scheduled to be converted into three-class layouts by November, increasing premium seat availability while maintaining high capacity in economy cabins.

More routes receive upgraded aircraft

Deployment will begin in March across multiple regions. New York JFK flights will operate with a refurbished four-class A380 from April, before shifting to daily service in June. Zurich services receive upgraded A380 aircraft from March, while Milan flights will be operated by retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft from May. Dublin will see all 21 weekly flights equipped with Premium Economy from October, expanding options for transatlantic passengers.

Asian routes are included in the rollout. Ho Chi Minh City services will operate upgraded Boeing 777 aircraft from May, and Hong Kong flights will shift to A380 operations in October before transitioning to refurbished A380 aircraft in December. Entebbe will join the programme in March with the introduction of the A350, broadening product consistency across African destinations.

Fleet changes reshape capacity mix

Configuration updates reflect a strategy focused on balancing demand across cabin classes. The upgraded A380 will feature 76 Business Class seats, 56 Premium Economy seats and 437 Economy seats, indicating the airline’s push to grow mid-tier offerings while maintaining large economy capacity for high volume routes.

Regional and leisure markets also form part of the plan. Basra flights will operate with upgraded Boeing 777 aircraft from May, Mauritius services will receive refurbished 777 aircraft from March, and Guangzhou flights will run with a three-class A380 from October.

Aircraft retrofits support a broader fleet strategy aimed at delivering a uniform onboard product and increasing revenue efficiency. Premium Economy has become a key segment across the aviation sector as travellers look for additional comfort without paying business class fares, prompting airlines to expand intermediate cabin offerings.

Bookings for upgraded flights are available through the airline website, mobile app, retail outlets and travel agencies, allowing passengers to secure seats on refurbished aircraft as deployments continue through next year.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Emirates airline

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Emirates is launching a new daily flight to Japan

Emirates is launching a new daily flight to Japan

2m read
Camera captures wheel falling from BA jet at take-off

Camera captures wheel falling from BA jet at take-off

2m read
The crash site of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 13.

Air India braces for record loss after fatal crash

3m read
The US military's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland where US Vice President JD Vance is visiting on March 28, 2025.

Military to arrive in Greenland: US-Canadian command

2m read