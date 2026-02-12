Asian routes are included in the rollout. Ho Chi Minh City services will operate upgraded Boeing 777 aircraft from May, and Hong Kong flights will shift to A380 operations in October before transitioning to refurbished A380 aircraft in December. Entebbe will join the programme in March with the introduction of the A350, broadening product consistency across African destinations.

Deployment will begin in March across multiple regions. New York JFK flights will operate with a refurbished four-class A380 from April, before shifting to daily service in June. Zurich services receive upgraded A380 aircraft from March, while Milan flights will be operated by retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft from May. Dublin will see all 21 weekly flights equipped with Premium Economy from October, expanding options for transatlantic passengers.

