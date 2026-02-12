Emirates rolls out upgraded aircraft across global network through 2026
Dubai: Emirates will deploy refurbished aircraft across more routes this year, extending Premium Economy access and standardising cabin products as part of a network-wide retrofit programme aimed at improving passenger experience. Expansion plans show the airline expects Premium Economy to reach 99 destinations by the end of 2026, giving travellers broader access to upgraded seating across long haul markets.
The first retrofitted high-density A380 will enter service on April 14, operating between Dubai and Amman before shifting to Prague from June. All 15 two-class A380 aircraft are scheduled to be converted into three-class layouts by November, increasing premium seat availability while maintaining high capacity in economy cabins.
Deployment will begin in March across multiple regions. New York JFK flights will operate with a refurbished four-class A380 from April, before shifting to daily service in June. Zurich services receive upgraded A380 aircraft from March, while Milan flights will be operated by retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft from May. Dublin will see all 21 weekly flights equipped with Premium Economy from October, expanding options for transatlantic passengers.
Asian routes are included in the rollout. Ho Chi Minh City services will operate upgraded Boeing 777 aircraft from May, and Hong Kong flights will shift to A380 operations in October before transitioning to refurbished A380 aircraft in December. Entebbe will join the programme in March with the introduction of the A350, broadening product consistency across African destinations.
Configuration updates reflect a strategy focused on balancing demand across cabin classes. The upgraded A380 will feature 76 Business Class seats, 56 Premium Economy seats and 437 Economy seats, indicating the airline’s push to grow mid-tier offerings while maintaining large economy capacity for high volume routes.
Regional and leisure markets also form part of the plan. Basra flights will operate with upgraded Boeing 777 aircraft from May, Mauritius services will receive refurbished 777 aircraft from March, and Guangzhou flights will run with a three-class A380 from October.
Aircraft retrofits support a broader fleet strategy aimed at delivering a uniform onboard product and increasing revenue efficiency. Premium Economy has become a key segment across the aviation sector as travellers look for additional comfort without paying business class fares, prompting airlines to expand intermediate cabin offerings.
Bookings for upgraded flights are available through the airline website, mobile app, retail outlets and travel agencies, allowing passengers to secure seats on refurbished aircraft as deployments continue through next year.