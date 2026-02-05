GOLD/FOREX
Emirates to launch new daily flight to Tokyo

New service to take off in May

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Unsplash

Planning to realise your dreams of a Japan holiday this year? It’s a great time for it – especially since there’s a new flight option that’ll land you in the country rife with cherry blossoms just in time for lunch. The new Emirates service (EK320), which takes off on May 1, will ferry passengers from Dubai at 10.30pm and land at Tokyo Narita at 1.30pm the next day. When you are returning, you can take the EK321 from Tokyo Narita at 9.30pm and get to Dubai at 3.50am.

The service will be operated by the airline’s retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER.

This will be Emirates’ second daily flight to the Narita.

What’s on board?

Plenty of stuff.

  • For one thing, there are upgraded interiors with new design elements, including different colour palettes, Ghaf Tree motifs, and wood finishes.

  • There are 260 Economy seats, 24 Premium Economy seats, 40 Business Class seats and eight First Class suites.

  • Your tummy will thank you for a pre-Japan Japanese meal on this trip – you get to try regionally-inspired Japanese dishes such as the Kaiseki meal tray.

  • Entertainment onboard? Of course, you will have access to more than 6,500 channels of on-demand content. Think movies, TV series, podcasts, music, documentaries and more.

