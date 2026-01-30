GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 16°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Street robbers steal $2.7 million in cash in rare Tokyo heist

Thieves deployed pepper spray to grab luggage containing the money at near Ueno station

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
People cross a street in the Ginza area of Tokyo on December 11, 2025. Representational image.
People cross a street in the Ginza area of Tokyo on December 11, 2025. Representational image.
AFP

A team of three robbers stole suitcases holding $2.7 million in cash on a busy street in central Tokyo, police and media said Friday, a rare crime in the Japanese metropolis that prides itself on safety.

The heist saw the thieves deploy pepper spray to grab luggage containing the money at around 9:30 pm (1230 GMT) Thursday near Ueno station, an area popular with tourists, a spokeswoman at the Tokyo Metropolitan Police told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Cash for currency exchange

She declined to give further details of the case, but local media said the victims were a group of five Chinese and Japanese nationals who were trying to place suitcases containing some 420 million yen ($2.7 million) in a vehicle.

It was not immediately clear why the group was carrying the money.

Fuji Television said the victims told investigators that the cash was being delivered to currency exchange stations.

Separately, a man with 190 million yen in cash was also attacked with pepper spray by a group of three men in the early hours of Friday morning at a parking garage at Tokyo's Haneda airport, local media said.

Police were investigating the link between the two attacks, broadcaster TBS said.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The Dubai skyline.

How much first-time buyers need to buy a home in Dubai

5m read
This photo shows Action Comics #1, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in New York, a copy of a rare comic book that introduced the world to Superman which has been sold for a record $15 million. (Andrew Wilson/Metropolis Collectibles Inc. via AP)

Rare Superman comic sells for record $15 million

2m read
‘Tuna King’ pays $3.2m for bluefin at Tokyo auction bid

‘Tuna King’ pays $3.2m for bluefin at Tokyo auction bid

1m read
Police officers stand guard at the scene of a stabbing at the Yokohama Rubber Company in Mishima, west of Tokyo, on Friday, December 26, 2025.

Knife and chemical attack at Japan factory injures 15

1m read