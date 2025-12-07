GOLD/FOREX
ENTERTAINMENT
Romance in Tokyo: Katy Perry shares sweet moments with Justin Trudeau

Japan holiday photos show the singer and former Canadian PM getting cosy on tour break

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry
Singer-songwriter Katy Perry has all but confirmed her relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, sharing a series of warm, personal moments from their holiday in Japan. The singer posted a collection of photos and videos from her trip on Instagram — and one picture in particular caught everyone’s attention.

In the standout selfie, Perry and Trudeau lean in cheek-to-cheek, smiling as they enjoy their time in Tokyo. Another clip shows the pair sharing a meal before relaxing together during the trip. “tokyo times on tour and more,” she wrote in the caption.

The post came soon after Perry accompanied Trudeau during his visit with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko. Kishida later shared a photo from their lunch, referring to Perry as Trudeau’s “partner”, a description that quickly fuelled public interest. He recalled their past work together, including the Japan–Canada Action Plan, and said he was pleased to continue the friendship in a new way.

Trudeau responded with a warm message of his own, saying, “Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko.”

The pair first appeared publicly as a couple on October 25 in Paris, when Perry celebrated her birthday. They were initially spotted together in July during a dog walk in Canada, sparking early rumours about a romance.

Trudeau had “been pursuing” Perry since their time together in Montreal. He even travelled to California to see her during a tour break. The two share an easy connection, and Perry appreciates his respectful approach, People reported, citing a source.

Trudeau also attended Perry’s Lifetimes Tour concert at Montreal’s Bell Centre, adding to the growing list of sightings that now appear to confirm their relationship.

