Justin Bieber sparks divorce rumours with Hailey after Tokyo outing with Kendall Jenner

The 31-year-old singer was recently spotted in Tokyo with his alleged ex Kendall Jenner
Dubai: Pop icon Justin Bieber is once again at the center of online speculation about his marriage to Hailey Bieber.
The 31-year-old singer was recently spotted in Tokyo with Kendall Jenner, who is rumored to be his ex, reigniting chatter about his personal life.
Earlier, Justin and Hailey were seen arriving together in the city ahead of their SKYLRK pop-up event, looking relaxed and smiling as fans gathered outside.
However, things took a turn when Justin was later photographed leaving with Kendall, without his wife.
For the casual outing, Justin kept it simple in loose trousers and a light shirt, while Kendall sported a red bandana, leather jacket, and matching pants. The sighting quickly ignited a storm on social media.
One X user wrote, “Once a cheater, always a cheater,” while another pinned the blame on Kendall, claiming, “She knows exactly what she’s doing.” Some fans compared this outing to past appearances with Hailey, noting that Justin seemed to put in “more effort” with Kendall. Others called the move “selfish” and “disrespectful.”
Not everyone saw drama in the meet-up. Several fans pointed out that Justin and Kendall were accompanied by a group of friends, suggesting it was just a casual outing.
The timing of the Tokyo sighting adds fuel to ongoing rumours of tension in Justin and Hailey’s marriage. Just days earlier, a viral video from the SKYLRK event showed Hailey speaking over Justin, who appeared visibly annoyed. Additionally, Justin made headlines earlier this month after a photoshoot with Kendall, which critics described as “too intimate.”
The trio have also been seen together in public before, including at a recent Dijon concert where Justin hugged both Hailey and Kendall, leaving fans divided and sparking widespread debate online.
