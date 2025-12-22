GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Justin Bieber sparks divorce rumours with Hailey after Tokyo outing with Kendall Jenner

The 31-year-old singer was recently spotted in Tokyo with his alleged ex Kendall Jenner

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and US model Hailey Bieber ar
Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and US model Hailey Bieber ar
AFP

Dubai: Pop icon Justin Bieber is once again at the center of online speculation about his marriage to Hailey Bieber.

The 31-year-old singer was recently spotted in Tokyo with Kendall Jenner, who is rumored to be his ex, reigniting chatter about his personal life.

Earlier, Justin and Hailey were seen arriving together in the city ahead of their SKYLRK pop-up event, looking relaxed and smiling as fans gathered outside.

However, things took a turn when Justin was later photographed leaving with Kendall, without his wife.

For the casual outing, Justin kept it simple in loose trousers and a light shirt, while Kendall sported a red bandana, leather jacket, and matching pants. The sighting quickly ignited a storm on social media.

One X user wrote, “Once a cheater, always a cheater,” while another pinned the blame on Kendall, claiming, “She knows exactly what she’s doing.” Some fans compared this outing to past appearances with Hailey, noting that Justin seemed to put in “more effort” with Kendall. Others called the move “selfish” and “disrespectful.”

Not everyone saw drama in the meet-up. Several fans pointed out that Justin and Kendall were accompanied by a group of friends, suggesting it was just a casual outing.

The timing of the Tokyo sighting adds fuel to ongoing rumours of tension in Justin and Hailey’s marriage. Just days earlier, a viral video from the SKYLRK event showed Hailey speaking over Justin, who appeared visibly annoyed. Additionally, Justin made headlines earlier this month after a photoshoot with Kendall, which critics described as “too intimate.”

The trio have also been seen together in public before, including at a recent Dijon concert where Justin hugged both Hailey and Kendall, leaving fans divided and sparking widespread debate online.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
hollywood

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Smriti Mandhana sends special message to a Kashmiri fan

Smriti Mandhana sends special message to a Kashmiri fan

55m ago2m read
‘Thought it was scam’: Dubai man wins Dh100K Big Ticket

‘Thought it was scam’: Dubai man wins Dh100K Big Ticket

2m read
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry

Katy Perry confirms growing bond with Justin Trudeau

2m read
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry make it official in Paris

2m read