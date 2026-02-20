Hailey Bieber shares sweet update on son Jack: From ‘Baby’ lyrics to basketball obsession
Dubai: It looks like there’s already another Bieber in the house who knows the lyrics.
While appearing on Therapuss with Jake Shane, Hailey Bieber shared a glimpse into life with her and Justin Bieber’s 16-month-old son, Jack Blues and it’s already sounding like a greatest hits compilation.
According to Hailey, little Jack has been walking around saying, “Baby, oh baby, oh baby oh,” a tiny but unmistakable nod to Justin’s 2010 breakout anthem Baby.
“I’m like, ‘Whoa, that is so crazy,’” she admitted on the podcast and honestly, same.
For a toddler whose dad built a global fanbase before he was old enough to drive, it feels almost poetic that “Baby” is among his first sing-along moments.
But Jack’s vocabulary isn’t limited to pop hooks.
Hailey revealed that one word currently dominating their household is “basketball.” Not mama. Not dada. Basketball.
“He talks a lot about basketball. He says ‘basketball’ all the time,” she shared, laughing that she recently went to get him after a nap and was greeted with a very clear, very enthusiastic “Basketball.”
Jack recently started saying “please.” He first learned it in sign language, Hailey explained, and has now begun verbalising it too a small but heart-melting upgrade.
Beyond the cute anecdotes, Hailey opened up about motherhood in a way that felt refreshingly honest. She’s long said she wanted to be a mum, but stepping into it has still been a daily learning curve.
“You just figure it out as you go every single day,” she said, adding that she’s actually more relaxed as a parent than she ever expected to be — especially as a first-time mom.
The couple announced they were expecting in May 2024, sharing a dreamy vow renewal shoot that doubled as a baby reveal.
Since Jack’s arrival, the pair have offered occasional peeks into their new chapter while keeping his privacy front and centre. Photos shared online are carefully angled or taken from behind, protecting his face while still marking milestones. One Halloween snap even nodded to Justin’s early career, with a subtle throwback vibe and his song One Less Lonely Girl playing in the background.