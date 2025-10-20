GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Selena Gomez hits back at Hailey Bieber's 'annoying' comment: 'She can say whatever...'

The exchange adds another chapter to the ongoing rumours of tension between the two

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
The two have been rumoured to be feuding for years, despite their public attempts to mend their relationship
The two have been rumoured to be feuding for years, despite their public attempts to mend their relationship
AFP/AP

Selena Gomez appears to be speaking out, subtly, in the wake of Hailey Bieber’s recent comments about their long-rumoured rivalry.

In a cover interview for WSJ. Magazine’s Innovators Issue, 28-year-old Hailey Bieber, founder of Rhode Beauty, sidestepped direct comparisons between her brand and Gomez’s Rare Beauty, though she later admitted to the publication that it’s “annoying” to be constantly pitted against others. “It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that,” Bieber told WSJ. “When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that.”

Just days later, Gomez, 33, seemingly fired back in a subtle but pointed Instagram Stories post on October 17, which has since been deleted. Against a plain background, the singer wrote, “Just leave the girl alone.She can say whatever she wants. Doesn't affect [my] life whatsoever. It's just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone,” Gomez continued. She concluded with a clear message: “And hopefully we can all stop.”

The timing of Bieber’s interview, published October 14, coincided with the launch of Rhode Beauty at Sephora, where Rare Beauty is also sold — fueling speculation about a branding clash.

The exchange adds another chapter to the ongoing rumours of tension between the two beauty moguls, which trace back to Gomez’s past relationship with Hailey’s now-husband, Justin Bieber. Despite years of speculation, both stars have occasionally made public gestures toward reconciliation, including a joint photo at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ annual gala in 2022.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey Bieber get cozy during their mountain vacation.

Justin Bieber, wife get cozy during mountain break

2m read
It's official! Selena Gomez says 'yes' to Benny Blanco

Benny Blanco gets emotional after marrying Selena Gomez

2m read
Selena Gomez shares intimate wedding moments with Benny Blanco

It’s official! Selena Gomez weds Benny Blanco—See pics

3m read
Justin Bieber, from left, Sabrina Carpenter, and Karol G will lead the Coachella lineup.

Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter leads the charge

2m read