Selena Gomez hits back at Hailey Bieber's 'annoying' comment: 'She can say whatever...'

In a cover interview for WSJ. Magazine’s Innovators Issue, 28-year-old Hailey Bieber, founder of Rhode Beauty, sidestepped direct comparisons between her brand and Gomez’s Rare Beauty, though she later admitted to the publication that it’s “annoying” to be constantly pitted against others. “It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that,” Bieber told WSJ. “When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that.”