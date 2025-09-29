'My wife in real life': Benny Blanco gets emotional after marrying Selena Gomez

Gomez, of course, has been a spotlight fixture since childhood. From Barney & Friends to teen stardom on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, she’s grown into a global pop culture icon. Her hits include Calm Down, Good for You, Same Old Love, and Come & Get It. On top of her musical success, she’s earned award nominations for her ongoing role alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.ta