'My wife in real life': Benny Blanco gets emotional after marrying Selena Gomez

The couple got engaged in December, 2024

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Selena Gomez has officially said 'I do' to music producer and songwriter Benny Blanco, sharing the news on Instagram with a post of the couple on a sun-drenched lawn.

“My wife in real life,” Blanco captioned his response to Gomez’s post on Saturday, as the Grammy- and Emmy-nominated star stunned in a white halter dress with delicate floral flourishes. Blanco kept it classic in a tuxedo and bow tie—both custom Ralph Lauren, of course.

Paparazzi had already caught wind of the luxe preparations: a massive outdoor tent, floral arrangements, and all the Santa Barbara wedding vibes.

Friends, fellow stars, and brands were quick to flood the couple with heart emojis and congratulations. Gomez’s Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, posted: 'Our Mabel is MARRIED,' while her cosmetics empire, Rare Beauty, chimed in: “so happy for you two.” Celebs like Camila Cabello and Amy Schumer also sent their love.

Blanco, 37, and Gomez, 33, go way back—meeting about a decade ago and getting engaged at the end of last year. Their professional collaboration includes the 2019 track I Can’t Get Enough, which also featured J Balvin and Tainy. Blanco’s resume as a songwriter and producer is legendary, including hits like Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream, Britney Spears’ Circus, and Maroon 5’s Moves Like Jagger.

Gomez, of course, has been a spotlight fixture since childhood. From Barney & Friends to teen stardom on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, she’s grown into a global pop culture icon. Her hits include Calm Down, Good for You, Same Old Love, and Come & Get It. On top of her musical success, she’s earned award nominations for her ongoing role alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.ta

