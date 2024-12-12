The 32-year-old global superstar surprised fans on December 11 with a heartfelt Instagram post announcing her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco. Sharing a glimpse of her dazzling diamond ring and a series of intimate moments with Benny, Selena was a portrait of happiness and joy. The couple began dating in mid-2023 and this personal milestone is more than just a personal triumph for Selena—it’s a testament to her journey of resilience and reinvention.

It's official! Selena Gomez says 'yes' to Benny Blanco Image Credit: Instagram/SelenaGomez

From being a Disney Channel darling to becoming a chart-topping musician, successful producer, and beauty mogul, Selena has achieved extraordinary success. Along the way, she has faced challenges head-on, including a public battle with the auto-immune disease lupus, which led to a life-saving kidney transplant in 2017.

As Selena and Benny embark on a new chapter in their lives, we take a moment to look back at ten defining moments in the pop idol's life that have shaped her into one of the most beloved and influential stars of her generation.

1. The Disney Darling: Selena's magical beginnings on 'Wizards of Waverly Place':

Before she was a global superstar, Selena was every teen’s favorite wizard. As Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place, she mastered the art of casting spells and delivering witty one-liners with an effortless charm that earned her an Emmy Award-winning show and a devoted fanbase. From 2007 to 2012, Gomez was an integral part of this acclaimed show. The series became a cultural touchstone, launching her into stardom at just 15 years old. Looking back, Gomez told The New York Times: "I’m beyond proud of the work I did, but there was a lot of pressure to maintain a certain image. It shaped me in many ways, but I’m glad to have grown past it." While many Disney alumni struggle to shed their child-star image, Gomez’s talent and resilience allowed her to transition seamlessly into a multifaceted career.

A still from Wizards of Waverly Place featuring Selena Gomez in the lead

2. A New Groove: Charting Her Music Career with Selena Gomez & The Scene:

As the frontwoman of Selena Gomez & The Scene, she unveiled a new side of herself: the pop powerhouse. With hits like Naturally and Love You Like a Love Song, Gomez became a singer to reckon with. The band’s albums garnered multiple platinum certifications and Teen Choice Awards, cementing her as a force in the music industry. Speaking to Billboard about her early foray into music, she said: "Music is my escape. It’s where I can tell my story in a way that feels authentic to me."

3. Solo stardom: The soundtrack of her life

Selena’s evolution as a solo artist marked a defining chapter in her career. Songs like Lose You to Love Me—her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1—revealed an artist unafraid to bare her soul. The raw, heart-wrenching ballad explored her healing process after heartbreak, resonating with millions. In an interview with NPR, Gomez described the song’s significance: "This song is about healing and finding myself again. It was one of the most liberating moments of my life." With albums like Rare, she shifted from pop star to introspective songwriter, earning critical acclaim and legions of loyal listeners.

Selena Gomez in the in the Lose You to Love Me music video Image Credit:

4. Behind the camera: Producing 13 Reasons Why

Selena stepped into a new role as executive producer for Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, proving she wasn’t just a performer but a storyteller. The series, which delved into mental health and bullying, sparked crucial conversations among its viewers. Discussing her involvement with Variety, Selena said: "We wanted to tell a story that felt real and could start important conversations. It’s not an easy watch, but it’s something that needs to be seen."

Selena Gomez at the premiere for Netflix's 13 Reasons Why Image Credit: Netflix/AFP

5. High-Profile breakup with Justin Bieber: From Heartbreak to Empowerment

Selena Gomez’s on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber captivated fans for nearly eight years, but their final breakup in 2018 marked a turning point. Reflecting on the relationship, she told NPR:

"I had something beautiful, but I’m happy it’s over."

Out of the heartbreak came strength. Selena channeled her emotions into Lose You to Love Me, her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, describing it as a way to reclaim herself. The split became a moment of profound growth, inspiring millions with her resilience and ability to turn pain into empowerment.

Justin Bieber with Selena Gomez

6. The Rare Revolution: Creating Rare Beauty

In 2020, Selena expanded her empire with the launch of Rare Beauty, a makeup line celebrated for its inclusivity and mission-driven approach. Selena has always maintained that her beauty line wasn't just about products—it was about redefining beauty standards and promoting mental health. Speaking to Allure about her vision, Selena said: "I didn’t want Rare Beauty to be about perfection. It’s about embracing what makes you unique and feeling good in your own skin."

Selena Gomez launches her own beauty empire with 'Rare Beauty'

7. Philanthropic powerhouse: Making an impact

As a UNICEF ambassador since 17, Selena has championed children’s rights and global education. Her philanthropy extends beyond her work with UNICEF, as seen in her efforts to raise awareness for lupus and mental health. At the Hispanic Heritage Awards in 2021, she said: "Giving back has always been a part of who I am. If I can use my platform to make even a small difference, I feel like I’ve done my job." Her humanitarian efforts have earned her widespread respect and a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most charitable stars.

At a UNICEF event, advocating for children’s rights and global education. Image Credit: UNICEF

8. Murder and Mayhem: Only Murders in the Building

In Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Selena dazzles as Mabel Mora, a sardonic and secretive millennial caught in a murder mystery alongside comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short. The role earned her a Critics’ Choice nomination and praise for her seamless mix of dry humor and emotional depth. Gomez told Vogue: "Mabel is messy, real, and so much fun to play. She’s the kind of character I’ve been waiting for my whole life." Her performance marked yet another reinvention, proving she could hold her own in the most unexpected of genres.

A still from the hit TV series 'Only Murders In The Building'

9. The queen of Instagram and beyond

Selena’s social media reign is unparalleled. With over 422 million followers, she’s the most-followed woman on Instagram. However, she’s been candid about the challenges of navigating fame online. On the show Good Morning America, she shared: "Social media can be a lot. I’ve learned to use it in a way that feels healthy for me, and I’m so grateful for the connection it gives me to my fans." Her transparency has endeared her to millions, making her more than an influencer—she’s a role model.

Selena Gomez has her Insta game spot on

10. Breaking the Disney mold: Film star on the rise

Selena shed her Disney image with bold roles in films like Spring Breakers and The Fundamentals of Caring. These performances demonstrated her range and fearlessness as an actress. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, she said: "I want to take risks and grow as an actress. Every project I choose reflects a piece of who I am or who I want to become."

11. A warrior’s spirit: Selena’s journey with Lupus

Selena’s battle with lupus—and her subsequent kidney transplant in 2017—revealed her incredible strength. By sharing her journey, she’s become a beacon of hope for others facing similar struggles. Speaking to Elle, she reflected: "It was the most challenging time of my life, but it taught me resilience. I want others facing health challenges to know they’re not alone." Her openness has turned her personal pain into a platform for awareness and advocacy.

Selena Gomez is a celebrity who isn't worried about wearing her vulnerabilities on her sleeve

Bonus: Her trophy shelf