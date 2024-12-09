Dubai : Kalidas Jayaram, son of veteran actors Parvathy and Jayaram, tied the knot with his longtime partner Tarini Kalingarayar in a ceremony steeped in tradition at Kerala’s Guruvayoor temple over the weekend. The lavish wedding was attended by close family and friends like actor Suresh Gopi and his wife. But who is Tarini Kalingarayar?

Born and raised in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Tarini is a model and a beauty pageant winner. According to reports, the Nilgiris-born native belongs to the iconic Kalingarayar family, a land-owning dynasty, of Tamil Nadu. Her grandfather was a pilot in the Indian Air Force and he was also a Rajya Sabha member.

She completed her schooling in Chennai and is armed with a degree in Visual Communication. Balancing academics and her modeling career, she began working as a model at the age of 16. Tarini’s accomplishments include winning Miss Tamil Nadu in 2019, becoming the first runner-up at Miss South India, and finishing as a finalist in Miss Diva Universe 2022.

Tarini and Kalidas met in 2022 and has been going strong since. Their marriage ceremony was held this weekend.

Beyond modeling, Tarini claims she loves photography and filmmaking, passions she nurtured during her college years. Known for her love of travel and family, she often shares glimpses of her life on social media.

How did she meet Kalidas?

Tarini and Kalidas made their relationship public in 2022, with Tarini joining the Jayaram family for Onam celebrations. Later that year, the couple posted photos from a Dubai vacation, confirming their romance. They announced their engagement in November 2023, which was followed by a viral outpouring of well-wishes from fans and friends.

Here's a look at their family portrait: (Left to right) Jayaram, Parvathy, Kalidas Jayaram, Tarini, Malavika Jayaram, and Navaneeth Gireesh