Dubai: K-pop singer and actor Cha Eun-woo’s younger brother, Lee Dong-hwi, has gone viral on social media this week, after he made his first on-screen appearance for Eun-woo’s reality show, ‘Rented in Finland.’

He appeared in the premier episode of the reality show, along with his mother. The episode was aired on December 6.

In the episode, Cha Eun-woo, was seen practicing his cooking skills while at home, with help from his mother and younger brother. The actor and singer, gave viewers a rare glimpse of his family.

The show focuses on a group of people, including Eun-woo, who go on a trip to a remote area, Lapland, devoid of electricity and running water.

Cha Eun-woo, whose real name is Lee Dong-min, is considered the gold standard of beauty in South Korea, and is also known as the ‘Face Genius’. Lee Dong-hwi, who is not a celebrity, immediately went viral on social media, with netizens pointing out the brothers have “strong genes.”

One user on X, previously Twitter, said: “Eunwoo’s brother Donghwi looks like his carbon copy! Good genes indeed.”

Another user said: “The definition of visual family.”