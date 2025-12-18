The centrepiece of the celebrations will be three fireworks displays, each lasting 10 minutes, lighting up the skies at Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Heera Beach and Khorfakkan Beach. The free, public celebrations will take place on Wednesday evening, December 31, 2025, starting at 8pm and building towards the New Year.

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), in collaboration with the Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), announced celebrations spanning six destinations, designed to bring residents and visitors together for a shared countdown.

Sharjah is set to welcome 2026 with a large-scale New Year’s Eve programme that blends fireworks, family entertainment and immersive experiences across the emirate.

At Al Majaz Waterfront, overlooking Khalid Lagoon, visitors can enjoy a lively festive atmosphere featuring fireworks, a choreographed fountain show and live entertainment. The destination also offers a wide dining choice, with more than 20 local and international restaurants and cafés in one waterfront setting.

In the Eastern Region, Khorfakkan Beach will provide a dramatic New Year backdrop where the mountains meet the sea. Fireworks will be paired with entertainment activities and dining across 22 seafront restaurants and cafés. The scenic drive to Khorfakkan, through mountain tunnels and rugged landscapes, adds to the appeal of the experience.

Al Heera Beach, stretching 3.5 kilometres along Sharjah’s coastline, will host a family-friendly celebration with fireworks, open-air entertainment and beachside festivities. The area features 18 restaurants and cafés, offering a range of dining options suited to casual and premium tastes.

For those seeking a more intimate setting, Al Noor Island will host a beachside dinner experience with views of the Al Majaz fireworks. Guests will also enjoy a guided stargazing session, offering a quiet contrast to the city celebrations. The experience is priced at Dh340 for adults (13 and above) and Dh150 for children (ages 3–12), with 30 tables available for up to 120 guests.

The Sharjah Boats experience offers a unique way to ring in the New Year, with private boat cruises across Khalid Lagoon. Departing from Al Majaz Waterfront at 11:30pm, the 45-minute cruise allows guests to watch the fireworks from the water. Each boat accommodates up to 10 people, with 12 boats available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bookings can be made by calling +971 6 525 5200.

Priced at Dh550 for adults (11 and above) and Dh390 for children (ages 5–10), with free entry for children under five, the package includes overnight camping in basic tents, sleeping bags and air mattresses, shared facilities, a New Year’s Eve dinner and breakfast. Activities range from camel rides and archery to fossil discovery stations, Tanoura and fire performances, live oud music and a one-hour stargazing session. Advance online booking is required, as spaces are limited.

Adding a desert dimension to the celebrations, Mleiha National Park will host “New Year’s under the Stars” from the evening of December 31 through the morning of January 1. The overnight experience combines camping, cultural activities and entertainment in a natural desert setting.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.