Fireworks, drones and culture: Sheikh Zayed Festival readies New Year celebrations
Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi is set to host one of the largest New Year’s Eve celebrations in the UAE and the region.
The Higher Organizing Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival is finalising preparations for an extraordinary festive programme, featuring spectacular fireworks, the world’s largest drone shows, and heritage and cultural activities from participating country pavilions, sponsors, and strategic partners.
The festival continues to strengthen its status as a global platform for celebration and cultural exchange.
The festival will feature an unprecedented fireworks display, aiming to set five new Guinness World Records through five timed segments starting at 8:00 p.m. and peaking at midnight. The main display will continue for 62 consecutive minutes, creating a dazzling spectacle over Al Wathba.
Using the latest launch and visual synchronization technologies, the fireworks will illuminate the skies across a wide area, promising a breathtaking experience for visitors.
Visitors will also witness a massive drone display involving 6,500 drones in a single 20-minute flight, forming nine giant artistic scenes showcased for the first time worldwide. The drone formations will integrate with the digital countdown and fireworks, offering a unified visual experience and highlighting the festival’s advanced use of modern technology in major entertainment productions.
The New Year’s Eve programme will feature active participation from official sponsors and strategic partners, each contributing via pavilions or interactive platforms at the festival.
Government partners showcasing Emirati heritage and culture
Technological sponsors providing lighting, laser, and drone systems
International artistic and cultural performances from participating countries
Festival management stated that these collaborations underscore the importance of partnerships in supporting major national events and reinforce the festival’s position as an international gathering that merges entertainment, innovation, and culture.
In addition to aerial displays, festival arenas will host traditional Emirati performances such as Al Ayala, Al Razfa, and Al Nadba, featuring hundreds of performers. International troupes will also perform, offering popular shows for visitors.
Country pavilions will present carnival and musical performances, alongside special programs for children at the Children’s Theatre and amusement park city, which opened in December 2025, adding a new dimension to the festival experience during New Year celebrations.
The committee announced extensive operational plans to ensure smooth visitor movement and safety, including:
Increasing entry and exit points
Expanding pedestrian walkways
Deploying specialised field teams
Enhancing security, safety, and medical services
Gates will close once full capacity is reached to ensure visitor safety. The committee urged the public to follow official festival channels and book tickets in advance to secure access.
These preparations reflect the Sheikh Zayed Festival’s vision of delivering one of the largest celebratory experiences in the region, combining advanced technologies with authentic Emirati heritage, welcoming visitors from around the world to celebrate New Year 2026 in a truly exceptional atmosphere.
